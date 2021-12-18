ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Xfinity vs. Spectrum Internet 2021

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
KTEN.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: https://www.highspeedoptions.com/resources/insights/xfinity-vs-spectrum. You can’t go wrong with either Xfinity or Spectrum really. Both offer extensive nationwide coverage and a variety of internet plans for any lifestyle. However, there are a few key differences between them, like internet speeds and data caps, that can make or break your decision. Follow...

www.kten.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Verge

Comcast now sells Xfinity Flex users internet cable TV from YouTube

Comcast is introducing YouTube TV to its Xfinity Flex devices, providing users another avenue for opting out of traditional cable. YouTube was previously supported on Comcast’s Flex boxes, but the addition of YouTube TV gives users the ability to get some 85-plus live television channels for $65 per month. It’s not the first live TV streaming service to arrive on the platform — Sling and Hulu with Live TV were already supported. But it does diversify the streaming options for people who don’t want to pay Comcast for cable.
BUSINESS
Laredo Morning Times

Laredo tackling Spectrum monopoly

City councilmembers recently tackled the current Laredo internet service monopoly and alleged ongoing connection issues plaguing the community. As a Spectrum representative was in attendance to speak on behalf of the internet service provider, and as councilmembers like Dr. Marte Martinez, Vanessa Perez and Alberto Torres have been met with connectivity issues, the meeting was started with a simple request for the audience.
LAREDO, TX
x95radio.com

Web service outage cripples numerous internet sites

Amazon Web Services suffered a major outage Tuesday, the company said, limiting service at many key and popular sites. The company provides cloud computing services to many governments, universities and companies, including The Associated Press. Problems began midmorning on the U.S. East Coast and continued late into the day Tuesday.
INTERNET
Wired

‘The Internet Is on Fire’

A vulnerability in a widely used logging library has become a full-blown security meltdown, affecting digital systems across the internet. Hackers are already attempting to exploit it, but even as fixes emerge, researchers warn that the flaw could have serious repercussions worldwide. The problem lies in Log4j, a ubiquitous, open...
INTERNET
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
The Independent

What is Web3? Will it replace the internet as we know it or is it just a scam?

Web3 is, depending on who is describing it, the next stage towards a utopian internet, or a series of scams by people with more money than morals.The central idea behind the ‘third version’ of the internet, according to its advocates, is weaving the various blockchain technologies – cryptocurrency, NFTs, and so on – together to create a web that is less reliant on the five big technology companies.Its critics, which include former Twitter chief Jack Dorsey and Tesla head Elon Musk, argue that this is simply an attempt by other technology companies to grab the reins. “It’s ultimately a centralized...
INTERNET
CNET

Verizon 5G Home Internet vs. T-Mobile Home Internet: Which is better for your household?

5G continues its national rollout, offering millimeter-wave cellular speeds at higher, faster frequencies than 4G LTE. That's a big deal for our phones and other mobile gadgets that connect over cellular airwaves -- and it could be a game-changer for home networking too. With the potential for near-gigabit speeds over the air that rival what cable and fiber internet service providers offer, plus the added appeal of straightforward, consumer-friendly terms that ditch data caps, equipment fees and the like, 5G is shaping up as one of the most exciting new avenues in residential internet.
INTERNET
The Atlantic

Guardians of the Internet

Late last week, you may have heard rumblings about a scary-sounding new software bug that has affected major companies across the world, including Microsoft and Cisco. In a headline, Wired declared that “The Internet Is on Fire”; the director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said the vulnerability is “one of the most serious that I’ve seen in my entire career, if not the most serious.” There are, according to cybersecurity writer Robert Graham, “over 10,000 products that have been identified as vulnerable, some very popular ones,” including Apple’s iCloud, IBM, and Amazon Web Services. Graham notes that folks who don’t work in cybersecurity ought not to panic because “the bug doesn’t threaten you personally nearly as much as it threatens services out on the Internet.” Still, Axios reports that the flaw leaves hundreds of millions of systems vulnerable to attack and that it’s likely we haven’t seen the extent of the damage from attackers yet.
INTERNET
mobileworldlive.com

HK creates spectrum licence for private services

Hong Kong’s Communications Authority (CA) called for organisations to apply for a newly-created localised wireless broadband service (LWBS) licence to establish related communications systems for private use. In a statement, a CA representative explained the licence has a restricted scope of operation compared with the existing LWB permit, by...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Speed#High Speed Internet#Internet Providers#Xfinity Largest#Spectrum Contract#Installation#Isp#Tb
chscommunicator.com

The Influence of The Internet

The internet has become a crucial way to find information and establish an online presence; it is extremely important in our society to stay informed. Algorithms are constantly adapting to determine what to show us online. Our online presence is being searched to create and recommend content just for us. But how does this influence our views and perspectives?
INTERNET
tvtechnology.com

Insight TV Becomes First 4K-Only SVOD Service on Comcast Xfinity

AMSTERDAM—Insight TV today announced the launch of Insight TV 4K across Comcast’s entertainment platforms, including Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and the company’s new XClass TV. Insight TV 4K is the first UHD HDR standalone SVOD service available to Xfinity and XClass TV customers, the streamer said. "We...
TV & VIDEOS
geardiary

Xfinity Expands Their Home Security Offerings with the Xfinity Video Doorbell

There are a lot of home security options out there. But for every person who is fine with buying their own devices and setting it up, there are people like my parents who vastly prefer to stick with the consistency of one company handling everything for them. They already use Comcast for their internet, cable, and home security, and they’ll be very excited to hear that Comcast is expanding its offerings early next year with the Xfinity Video Doorbell!
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

YouTube TV arrives on Xfinity Flex

Comcast’s Internet customers will be happy to know that YouTube TV is now available on the Xfinity Flex. Starting today, new and existing YouTube TV customers can access the service on Flex by saying “YouTube TV” into the Xfinity Voice Remote or by clicking on the new YouTube TV app.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
KTEN.com

NordVPN: Latest Feature Releases

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/nordvpn-latest-feature-releases. Want to know why NordVPN stands as a top contender for privacy and security? It’s because they prioritize the quality of their product and services. NordVPN is constantly working to improve and innovate their technology because they care. They care about protecting your data, giving you rightful access to content, and providing easy-to-use VPN software.
TECHNOLOGY
SmartAsset

What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money?

Blockchain, the technology that powers cryptocurrencies, may soon be responsible for the creation of an entirely new internet — and it could have an impact on how you manage your finances. “Web3” is the new decentralized, blockchain-based web that’s getting … Continue reading → The post What is Web3 and How Will It Impact Your Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
TECHNOLOGY
The Conversation U.S.

What is Log4j? A cybersecurity expert explains the latest internet vulnerability, how bad it is and what's at stake

Log4Shell, an internet vulnerability that affects millions of computers, involves an obscure but nearly ubiquitous piece of software, Log4j. The software is used to record all manner of activities that go on under the hood in a wide range of computer systems. Jen Easterly, director of the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, called Log4Shell the most serious vulnerability she’s seen in her career. There have already been hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of attempts to exploit the vulnerability. So what is this humble piece of internet infrastructure, how can hackers exploit it and what kind of mayhem could ensue? What does...
COMPUTERS
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
itechpost.com

Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker? It's Coming

A Swedish firm named Epicenter is currently promoting a microchip implant that aims to be a COVID-19 vaccine tracker. In addition, the said COVID-19 microchip implant costs as low as $100. Microchip Implant as COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker?. In a video posted by South China Morning Post, it showed a microchip...
ELECTRONICS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: $1,400 Payments Only For Social Security Beneficiaries?

The surging COVID-19 infections across the US caused by the Omicron variety of the virus have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check. Therefore, the Senior Citizens League is pressing Congress to introduce an additional $1,400 stimulus check to the senior citizens’ reports marca.com. The rampant...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy