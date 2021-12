The Pixel 6a is the final model of the Google Pixel 6 series, and we're awaiting its release sometime in the latter half of 2022. The Pixel 6a may not be receiving as much attention in the media as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro did in the months leading up to their launch, but that's understandable, as it's going to be somewhat of a lesser and more affordable version of the two, which is still set to feature Google's unique personal touches (such as the all-new in-house Tensor chip, the Material You custom theme design, etc.).

