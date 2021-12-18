ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enid, OK

Autry students hand off over 4 tons of food donations to Our Daily Bread

By Alexander Ewald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENID, Okla. — Students from two Autry Technology Center programs squeezed in their daily workout as they spent several hours Friday afternoon loading and delivering more than 4 tons of food that’d been raised for Autry’s donation drive. From Nov. 11 to Dec. 3, the entire...

