Autry students hand off over 4 tons of food donations to Our Daily Bread

The Lions Club of New Ulm donated $1,500 to the New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf at their annual Christmas Party. This donation was made possible by a successful Lions Fly-In Breakfast this past September. The New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf is still in need of cash donations and volunteers. Cash donations can be sent to P O Box 761, New Ulm, MN 56073. If you are in need of food, please come down during business hours. If you have any questions, please call 507-354-7668. The New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf is located at 1305 South Valley St. Hours are 12 to 2:45 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays and from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. the first Monday of every month. Pictured are Lion Brad Kirk, Food Shelf Executive Director, accepting a donation from New Ulm Lions’ President Diann Warta, on behalf of the New Ulm Area Emergency Food Shelf.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 8 DAYS AGO