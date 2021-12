Maria Walker didn’t know Chicago firefighter Mashawn Plummer, but it was important for her to attend a solemn procession Tuesday night honoring his death. “I have family members who are first responders and I don’t think we do enough for officers and firefighters,” said Walker, director of Early Childhood Education at Rush University Medical Center, about a mile from the morgue where the procession ended.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO