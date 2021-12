Six months ago, we began the dedicated investigation of the Jezero crater floor, and now in December 2021 we are more than halfway through this first science campaign. Since our first sampling experience at Roubion and our first sample pair from the Rochette rock, we have collected a second sample pair, this time from a region of the crater floor called Séítah at the Brac rock. As we now gear up to acquire our next, and third, sample pair, in Séítah, we can take a look back at the steps that brought Perseverance and its team here.

