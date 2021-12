While college is a good option for many people, it isn’t for everyone — and not going to a four year college doesn’t mean you can’t have a meaningful career. More people than ever before have a college degree, but a four-year program isn’t the only way to be successful. College isn’t for everyone, and even employers are realizing that there are many skills that can’t be captured in a degree program. In fact, some major employers, including Google and Apple, no longer require applicants to have a four-year degree for positions in which a degree was once a prerequisite.

COLLEGES ・ 7 DAYS AGO