ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Higher Power Debut New Single “Fall From Grace”

By wookubus
theprp.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHigher Power have just premiered the music video for their new single “Fall From Grace” online. It’s the first music to emerge from the band since the departure of their guitarist Louis Hardy. Speaking recently with Kerrang! of the the...

www.theprp.com

Comments / 0

Related
Guitar World Magazine

Australian prog-metal monsters Karnivool debut new single, All It Takes

Karnivool have unveiled a new single, All It Takes, which sees them once again join forces with producer Forrester Savell. The song is the band’s first with Savell since their collaboration on 2009 breakthrough album, Sound Awake. It’s a menacing track that recalls a bit of Ænima-era Tool in its brooding blend of dark mechanical riffs and drifting, dynamic vocals.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

FOUR TRIPS AHEAD Premieres “Higher” Single

New York City prog rockers Four Trips Ahead have premiered their new video, “Higher”, the third single from their Remnants EP. Four Trips Ahead’s roots date back to 2003 when the seasoned New York City musicians first came together in search of a new creative outlet. Instantly, the quartet recognized common musical interests—creating heavy rock with killer melodies and progressive oscillation. The band’s last full-length, ...And The Fire Within, charted consistently in Metal Contraband’s National Top 50 Radio Charts for eight consecutive weeks, with its highest placement at #34, garnering heavy rotation on American college, commercial, and specialty Hard Rock/Metal radio formats. Moreover, their video for the single "Bring Me Down" debuted on AXS.com to an enthusiastic response and was featured in PROG's summer 2020 new music sampler. The band's latest EP, Remnants, continues their anthemic social call to action.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Cat Power Shares Two New Singles Of Her Upcoming Covers Album

In anticipation of her upcoming album Covers, Cat Power has shared two singles: her version of Billie Holiday’s “I’ll Be Seeing You” and a new edition of her 2006 song “Hate” that has been retitled “Unhate” for the forthcoming album. In the video for “I’ll Be Seeing You,” the artist stands on a stage in a suit and top hat, speaking to the sad souls of the guests and employees of the bar in which she sings. The song was inspired by the artist’s recent personal losses.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Nite reveal new album details, debut new video single

Blackened heavy metal outfit Nite will be releasing their sophomore full-length, ‘Voices of the Kronian Moon,’ on March 25, 2022 via Season of Mist, making it the band’s debut to the label! The album art can be found below along with the tracklisting and other details. The band is now sharing the official music video for the first single, “Kronian Moon,” which was created entirely by the band! Watch/listen at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fall From Grace#Music Video#Covid#Blm
thebrag.com

Listen to The Amity Affliction’s powerful new single, ‘Death is All Around’

Aussie metalcore icons The Amity Affliction are back with their final song of 2021, ‘Death Is all Around’. The powerful new track arrives at the same as the release of the Queensland rocker’s limited-edition 7″ EP Somewhere Beyond the Blue. The EP features ‘Death is All Around’ alongside their other two singles of the year, ‘Like Love’ and ‘Give Up The Ghost’. You can find the full EP on their official website.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Meagan Aversa releases single, “Torso” from debut EP, Matchbox

Canadian alt-rock artist Meagan Aversa has unveiled her debut EP, Matchbox, as well as a brand new single, “Torso”. As track #1 on the four-song breakthrough, “Torso” trickles out of the speakers with Aversa’s acapella leading the melody. Landing as a near-whisper, imploring the listener to sit up and pay attention, pulsing percussion fades in, followed by instrumentation fleshed out with gorgeous harmonies. ‘Pick myself up just to watch them walk away,’ Aversa muses on the lyrics.
MUSIC
buzz-music.com

Lyle Oliver Says "Hold On," In A Conceptual Debut Single

The Scottish-born, Disney-published, and Ontario-based singer-songwriter Lyle Oliver release his soulful country-rock debut single entitled "Hold On." The Thornbury-hailing country-rock artist released three collaborative singles with Mladen Alexander: Sleeve, This Means War, and Stars and Stripes. His most recent single, "Hold On," is his big solo debut into the music industry, and we're welcoming his storytelling and colorful stylings with open arms.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
theprp.com

Moon Tooth Debut Music Video For New Single “The Conduit”

There’s a new single from Moon Tooth to be both heard and seen online. Overnight the group debuted the song “The Conduit” from their third studio album, which will receive a spring release on Pure Noise Records. This offering is the second single to be shared from...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Incubus’ Brandon Boyd Debuts New Single “Petrichor”

A second single from Incubus vocalist Brandon Boyd‘s forthcoming solo album “Echoes & Cocoons” received its online premiere today, December 17th. That track is titled “Petrichtor” and you can give it a listen below. Boyd himself had the following to say about the song:. “I...
theprp.com

Slipknot Tentatively Eyeing Spring Release For New Album

Slipknot‘s seventh studio album is tentatively expected to see a release this spring according to the band’s frontman Corey Taylor. The band worked on that outing with influential producer Joe Barresi (Tool, Queens Of The Stone Age) and debuted the first single from those sessions, “The Chapeltown Rag“, this past November.
ROCK MUSIC
theprp.com

Fan-Filmed Footage From Shadows Fall’s First Live Show Since 2015 Available

New England metalcore outfit Shadows Fall returned from hiatus for a live show last night (December 18th) at The Palladium in Worcester, MA. The one-off show marked the band’s first time back onstage since 2015. Fan-filmed live footage from the show, which saw opening sets from Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within The Ruins and more, has begun cropping up online, you can take a look at that below:
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Lenny Kravitz In A Neon Yellow Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears rocked a crop top and short shorts while dancing to Lenny Kravitz. Fridays are for dancing to Lenny Kravitz; just ask Britney Spears, who celebrated the end of the week with “Are You Gonna Go My Way.” The pop star, 40, shared another one of her signature dance videos on Instagram on Dec. 10 while in a neon yellow crop top and tropical shorts.
THEATER & DANCE
Footwear News

Britney Spears Models Two Holiday Party White Mini Dresses With Pointy Black Pumps

Britanny Spears made a case for white mini dresses as a holiday season staple in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker sported two different white dress silhouettes in the video. She posed on a balcony in her house first with a view of her decorated Christmas tree. The first look was a long-sleeved sparkly frock that featured standout sequins. At the click of her fingers, the “Toxic” singer changed into a different ensemble. The second silhouette featured dramatic puffed-up shoulders that led into translucent sleeves and an opaque cuff. The dress also featured a plunging neckline and a large solid floral...
BEAUTY & FASHION
hotnewhiphop.com

C-Murder Pays Homage To Young Dolph On "I Don't Wanna Go Outside"

The death of Young Dolph rippled through the world. The rapper carved out a lane for himself in hip-hop while emphasizing the importance of being independent and giving back to the community. Fans, friends, and peers have mourned his loss over the past few weeks as many others have paid tribute to his memory.
CELEBRITIES
justjaredjr.com

Joe Jonas Debuts New Solo Single 'Go It Alone' From 'Rumble' Movie - Listen Now!

Joe Jonas just dropped a brand new song called “Go It Alone“!. The 32-year-old Jonas Brothers singer’s latest solo track is for the new animated movie Rumble, which just premiered on Paramount+ this week. “Early last year I got the opportunity to write a song about wrestling...
Rolling Stone

Remembering the Archies, a Fake Band Ahead of its Time

In an utterly accidental way, a box set devoted to the Archies, the infamous TV cartoon band of the Sixties, couldn’t have arrived at a timelier moment. Earlier this month, we lost the Monkees’ Michael Nesmith. The band’s musical gatekeeper, the one most preoccupied with the TV-generated combo being allowed to write its own songs and play on its own records, Nesmith famously rejected “Sugar, Sugar” — a bubblegum pop song as basic as it gets, brought to them by producer Don Kirshner. As the late Kirshner told RS in 2009, Nesmith’s dismissing of the song inspired him to turn to...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy