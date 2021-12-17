Higher Power Debut New Single “Fall From Grace”

New York City prog rockers Four Trips Ahead have premiered their new video, “Higher”, the third single from their Remnants EP. Four Trips Ahead’s roots date back to 2003 when the seasoned New York City musicians first came together in search of a new creative outlet. Instantly, the quartet recognized common musical interests—creating heavy rock with killer melodies and progressive oscillation. The band’s last full-length, ...And The Fire Within, charted consistently in Metal Contraband’s National Top 50 Radio Charts for eight consecutive weeks, with its highest placement at #34, garnering heavy rotation on American college, commercial, and specialty Hard Rock/Metal radio formats. Moreover, their video for the single "Bring Me Down" debuted on AXS.com to an enthusiastic response and was featured in PROG's summer 2020 new music sampler. The band's latest EP, Remnants, continues their anthemic social call to action.

