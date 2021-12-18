MS in Biostatistics virtual information session

Why did you choose the Yale School of Public Health?. The Yale School of Public Health offers flexible curricula, and the potential to earn a quantitative degree in an important field appealed to me. The number of female biostatistics professors at YSPH was a huge pull for me and I have had positive experiences with all of the faculty here. The alumni network that YSPH students have access to is vast and has been very helpful in learning more about the field and the directions one can go after earning an MPH. Also, New Haven is a great place to go to graduate school, between the food and proximity to Boston and New York.

