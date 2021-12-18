ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MS in Biostatistics virtual information session

case.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembers of the community are invited to join the School of Medicine’s Department of Population and...

thedaily.case.edu

ccm.edu

CCM Admissions Office Information Sessions and Campus Tours

Learn About the Extensive Offerings Provided by Your Community College. Interested in learning how you can pursue a rewarding career by obtaining a nationally ranked, yet affordable, higher education? The Admissions office at County College of Morris (CCM) has scheduled a full slate of information sessions, both in-person and online, to provide students, their families and adult learners with the opportunity to explore the expansive offerings CCM provides to meet individual goals.
RANDOLPH, NJ
academyart.edu

Graduate Online Information Session

Explore your future! Now is the time to start planning for 2022!. Academy of Art University will be hosting an exclusive online information session designed just for current degree holders and undergrad students about applying for a graduate program. Whether you are interested in attending online, virtual onsite, or on-campus, the Academy has multiple options available.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
yale.edu

Two Biostatistics Students Honored with Colin White Scholarships

In a break from tradition, two biostatistics students were chosen this year as recipients of the Dr. Colin White Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship named in honor of Dr. White, a former chair of the Department of Epidemiology and Public Health at Yale, is usually awarded to a masters’ student who has shown exemplary performance in their studies.
The Oakland Press

Free virtual mental health sessions offered in wake of Oxford tragedy

To help ease the pain and stress of the Oxford shooting tragedy, the Pontiac Regional Chamber and Mindfulness Institute of Michigan are offering free virtual mental health sessions. The sessions, titled “Chaos to Coherence – Greater Ease,” will take place on Zoom from 4-5 p.m. Dec. 12 and 17. Speakers...
PONTIAC, MI
case.edu

Apply for supplemental support for proposed projects and activities

All faculty members are eligible to apply to ACES+ Opportunity Grants, which provide small amounts of supplemental support for current or proposed projects and activities where funding is difficult to obtain through other sources. Examples of funding support include:. Seed funding for unusual research opportunities or training;. Grants to support...
case.edu

State of the University 2021

Editor’s Note: After consultation with the Faculty Senate in 2014, the president’s annual State of the University report transitioned from a spoken address to a written account. Below is the edition for 2021. To the Case Western Reserve University Community:. As we look ahead to a new year,...
CLEVELAND, OH
vt.edu

Information session for LiveHealth Online, telehealth service for Anthem COVA Care members

Hokie Wellness invites Anthem COVA Care Members to attend an information session on LiveHealth Online, a robust telehealth platform that provides Anthem members access to a variety of medical professionals including board-certified physicians, licensed therapists, psychologists, psychiatrists, allergy specialists, and more. The information session will be held virtually on Thursday,...
BLACKSBURG, VA
CBS Sacramento

CSU Schools To Implement COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Requirement For Students And Staff

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California State University campuses will be joining University of California schools in requiring COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for students and staff. The CSU system announced their booster vaccine requirement on Wednesday. “Vaccination, including a booster when eligible, remains our most effective strategy against infection and severe disease,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro in a statement. Students and staff at CSU campuses will now need to get their booster by Feb. 28, 2022 or six months after the final dose of their original vaccination. The UC system announced a similar policy on Tuesday. Several UC schools have also announced that they will be switching back to remote classes for the first two weeks of the winter term. CSU schools – who are on a semester system and start their winter term later in January – have not detailed plans to start with online classes.
Effingham Radio

Corps Of Engineers Student Employment Information Sessions Coming Up At Carlyle Lake

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Carlyle Lake will soon be looking for qualified candidates to fill student vacancies for the 2022 summer recreation season. Carlyle Lake offers a great work experience opportunity for students pursuing a career in the field of biology, outdoor recreation, or natural resource management.
KevinMD.com

More physician responsibility for patient care

Medicine today is single encounter-oriented, with the patient medical record structured to support one encounter at a time, where an encounter is either a single outpatient visit or an inpatient stay. The problem with this single encounter orientation is that it often takes a number of encounters to get a correct diagnosis and that care for a medical condition could extend over many encounters before the medical situation can be resolved. Further, for chronic conditions, care for the condition is needed over an extended period of time, even over the patient’s lifetime.
case.edu

Apply for the 2022 Train the Champion Program to help make CWRU a more inclusive community

Applications are being accepted for the Office for Inclusion, Diversity and Equal Opportunity’s 2022 Train the Champion Program. The program provides an opportunity for staff and faculty members from various departments and schools to engage in conversations around diversity and campus issues. It strives to develop diversity champions who will actively work to create a more welcoming and inclusive campus environment.
Poets and Quants

Ms. Security Consultant

I am working as a Cyber Security Consultant at a top global firm with responsibilities including Risk Compliance, Vulnerability management and Offensive Security. I graduated in Engineering from a Tier 2 college. I am passionate about diversity in the workplace. Aiming for a 325 GRE score by retaking it. Details:
case.edu

Connect with colleagues through Reflection Point

There are a few more openings to fill in the spring 2022 Reflection Point experience for faculty and staff offered by the CWRU Wellness Program. Reflection Point brings professor-led literature seminars to workplaces and community settings to build confidence, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity. Over the course of 12 weeks, the group will discuss three different books. Through shared narratives, Reflection Point encourages and nurtures work cultures rooted in trust, open dialogue and strong social connection—all critical elements of wellbeing.
yale.edu

Student Profile: Megan Pinaire, M.P.H. ’22 (Biostatistics)

Why did you choose the Yale School of Public Health?. The Yale School of Public Health offers flexible curricula, and the potential to earn a quantitative degree in an important field appealed to me. The number of female biostatistics professors at YSPH was a huge pull for me and I have had positive experiences with all of the faculty here. The alumni network that YSPH students have access to is vast and has been very helpful in learning more about the field and the directions one can go after earning an MPH. Also, New Haven is a great place to go to graduate school, between the food and proximity to Boston and New York.
NEW HAVEN, CT
rhsecho.com

Teacher Feature: Ms. Cantrell

Teacher Jamie Cantrell is one of the two Family And Consumer Science (FACS) teachers at Rolla High School, and she has been teaching for 23 years. Many know and love her for her bubbly personality, life advice, and desire to better the future. She is involved in FCCLA, and teaches the leadership class.
ROLLA, MO
case.edu

Participate in Charity Choice campaign to make an impact in the community

As we close the book on another semester, we continue to give thanks to the Case Western Reserve University community for the compassion and generosity demonstrated across our campus during the COVID-19 pandemic. With that spirit in mind, we invite faculty and staff members to participate in this year’s Charity Choice Campaign.
case.edu

Find out how you can incorporate mindfulness into your classes

Are you interested in learning more about how mindfulness can enhance the classroom experience for you and your students? Consider registering for three training sessions offered for faculty in January 2022. Held via Zoom, these sessions will educate those new to mindfulness and will provide the opportunity to deepen mindfulness practice for those who have been using those skills, for themselves and/or their students.
