MS in Biostatistics virtual information session

There are a few more openings to fill in the spring 2022 Reflection Point experience for faculty and staff offered by the CWRU Wellness Program. Reflection Point brings professor-led literature seminars to workplaces and community settings to build confidence, critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity. Over the course of 12 weeks, the group will discuss three different books. Through shared narratives, Reflection Point encourages and nurtures work cultures rooted in trust, open dialogue and strong social connection—all critical elements of wellbeing.
Comments / 0