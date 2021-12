ACCLAIMED NEW SINGLE HERALDS EAGERLY-AWAITED NINTH STUDIO ALBUM. ON FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25, 2022PRE-ORDERS AVAILABLE NOW. Dashboard Confessional has unveiled the “deeply personal” official music video for their inspiring new single, “Here’s To Moving On.” The touching new video is out now following its exclusive premiere via Consequence’s “Origins,” which said, “Dashboard Confessional’s latest single ‘Here’s to Moving On’ is an exercise in deep, personal honesty. Yet despite the track — and in fact, much of the album it comes from, the forthcoming All the Truth That I Can Tell — being penned months before Chris Carrabba’s near-fatal 2020 motorcycle accident, its meaning shifted in the wake of that frightening trauma.”

