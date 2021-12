The United Way of Southern Kentucky Tornado Crisis and Recovery Fund has been established to benefit those impacted by the storms that touched down throughout western Kentucky on December 11 and 12. Hundreds of homes, apartments, business, and organizations have been completely devastated, lives have been lost, and many in our community are suffering. The impacts of the storm will be long lasting as many communities throughout our region struggle to rebuild. United Way of Southern Kentucky stands with those in need and has pledged and initial $50,000 to support those needing it the most. 100% of the funds collected will assist organizations serving on the front line and entities assisting those who have been affected.

