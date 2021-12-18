ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

More than 14k acres of Pa. farmland preserved in 2021 | Five for the Weekend

By Cassie Miller
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Pennsylvania Capital-Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ixUJ9_0dQPQ0t800

Happy weekend, all.

A bit of good news to end the year on: Pennsylvania led the nation in farm preservation in 2021, the state Department of Agriculture said Thursday.

The department said that the commonwealth has approved 166 conservation easements , covering 14,397 acres in 2021, including 30 new farms preserved this week.

“Preserving farmland is an investment in feeding all of our families in the future,” Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said in a statement. “It is one of the most important investments we make together, at every level of government, to ensure the security of our economy, our jobs, our communities and our environment.”

The 30 new farms preserved this week are located in Beaver, Berks, Blair, Cambria, Chester, Dauphin, Erie, Franklin, Lawrence, Lebanon, Lehigh, Northampton, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Union, Westmoreland, and York counties.

Established in 1988, the Farmland Preservation Program has purchased permanent conservation easements on 5,979 Pennsylvania farms , covering 606,215 acres in 58 counties, according to a statement from the department.

As always, your Top 5 Most-Read Stories of the week start below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lLWLd_0dQPQ0t800

Kyle Rittenhouse (Getty Images)

1. Stop calling Kyle Rittenhouse a hero. He killed two unarmed people | Bruce Ledewitz

Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot three men at a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, killing two of them, was acquitted of all criminal charges.

He has been hailed as a hero. He has been feted by politicians, including Donald Trump . He has been compared to John Wayne as a symbol of law-abiding people fighting back against lawlessness. When he took a rifle to a protest over the earlier police *shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse said his intention was to protect property against violence.

But the two men Rittenhouse killed were unarmed . John Wayne never shot an unarmed man .

Rittenhouse was acquitted because of changes in the legal understanding of self-defense in recent years. Based on the Rittenhouse verdict, the rest of us are now unsafe around anyone with a gun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NWgno_0dQPQ0t800

A proposed Pa. congressional map drawn by Amanda Holt.

2. Pa. House Republicans pick citizen map submission as draft congressional plan

House Republicans released a first draft of Pennsylvania’s 17 congressional districts Wednesday afternoon, using a map with just a handful of municipal splits drawn by a redistricting advocate as their preliminary proposal.

State Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, chairperson of the House State Government Committee, which is tasked with redrawing the lines, told the Capital-Star that he was sure the map would change over the course of negotiations with the state Senate and Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

The map has to pass both chambers, controlled by Republicans, and be signed by Wolf, a Democrat, to become law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N5VBl_0dQPQ0t800

State Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny (Photo via The Pittsburgh Current /Twitter)

3. W. Pa. Rep. Austin Davis to enter Pa. Lt. Gov race with Dem Josh Shapiro’s backing

Josh Shapiro is expected to tap a western Pennsylvania state representative to be his running mate in 2022.

Shapiro, the state’s attorney general and, so far, the Democrats’ only candidate for governor in 2022 , will publicly endorse state Rep. Austin Davis, D-Allegheny, as his pick for lieutenant governor in the coming weeks, Democratic sources told the Capital-Star on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Davis, first elected in a 2018 special election, represents a diverse district in the Monongahela Valley southeast of Pittsburgh, including both majority Black boroughs and white working class enclaves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CeAUq_0dQPQ0t800

The legacy of the Sandy Hook shootings in 2012 continues to reverberate nine years later, including in how conspiracy theories have changed since the tragedy (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AFP via Getty Images/ The Conversation ).

4. Sandy Hook Anniversary: Conspiracy theories are worse and more mainstream than ever | Opinion

Conspiracy theories are powerful forces in the U.S. They have damaged public health amid a global pandemic, shaken faith in the democratic process and helped spark a violent assault on the U.S. Capitol in January 2021.

These conspiracy theories are part of a dangerous misinformation crisis that has been building for years in the U.S.

American politics has long had a paranoid streak , and belief in conspiracy theories is nothing new . But as the news cycle reminds us daily, outlandish conspiracy theories born on social media now regularly achieve mainstream acceptance and are echoed by people in power.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R9bbg_0dQPQ0t800

Gov. Tom Wolf and state Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, talk before a press conference on voting rights on June 9, 2021. (Capital-Star photo by Stephen Caruso)

5. Street says Senate congressional draft is fair, protects minority voters; Democrats say he sold out

Facing social media scorn and internal party outrage, the lead Democratic architect of a negotiated map of Pennsylvania’s new congressional districts is defending the work product.

State Sen. Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia, cautioned that the map, made public on Wednesday night, is a draft and that negotiations with Senate State Government Committee Chairperson Sen. Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, are ongoing. Street is the panel’s ranking Democrat.

And that’s the week. See you all back here next weekend.

The post More than 14k acres of Pa. farmland preserved in 2021 | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star .

Comments / 1

Related
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

DNC billboard touts Biden infrastructure funding to holiday travelers | Wednesday Morning Coffee

The billboard (see graphic below), was placed by the Democratic National Committee on the Schuylkill Expressway, just north of the Philadelphia International Airport on Tuesday, and highlights key road and air travel infrastructure components of the law, which passed Congress and was signed by President Joe Biden, last month.   The post DNC billboard touts Biden infrastructure funding to holiday travelers | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Wolf, Insurance Dept. highlight federal law to curb surprise medical bills | Tuesday Morning Coffee

The No Surprises Act, was passed by Congress last December as part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act to protect patients and address surprise medical bills by requiring that health care providers and facilities provide patients with a "good faith estimate" for care. The post Wolf, Insurance Dept. highlight federal law to curb surprise medical bills | Tuesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
HEALTH SERVICES
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

As COVID-19 cases climb, Wolf calls on feds for health care support | Monday Morning Coffee

Pennsylvania recorded its first cases of the Omicron variant earlier this month in Philadelphia and the surrounding area, and on Friday, the last day for which state data is currently available, Pennsylvania logged 7,959 new cases of the virus, adding more strain to an already stressed health care system. The post As COVID-19 cases climb, Wolf calls on feds for health care support | Monday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Northampton, PA
State
Wisconsin State
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Chester, PA
City
Dauphin, PA
City
Beaver, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Erie, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa.: The Tree Farm State | The Numbers Racket

In 2017, the most recent year for which data were available, there were 15,008 tree farms in the United States, occupying more than 295,000 acres of land for production, according to data from the National Agricultural Statistics Service.  The post Pa.: The Tree Farm State | The Numbers Racket appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Meet Charles Roca, Allentown’s first Latino police chief

Roca, who speaks Spanish, is taking over at a time when Blacks and Latinos in Allentown and across the U.S. are fed up with a system that funnels minorities into the criminal justice system at higher rates and labels students in underfunded schools as failures. The post Meet Charles Roca, Allentown’s first Latino police chief appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

How should the law adjust to the Rittenhouse verdict? | Bruce Ledewitz

First, government officials can take a firmer and clearer hand in dealing with violent protests. Arson and looting are not part of any legitimate political expression. State and local governments can only keep out private gunmen if officials are able to protect lives and property. No widespread arson, no Kyle Rittenhouse. The post How should the law adjust to the Rittenhouse verdict? | Bruce Ledewitz appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
Person
Dave Argall
Person
Sharif Street
Person
Josh Shapiro
Person
Donald Trump
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The slow undoing of the Sixth Amendment | Opinion

A look at the federal criminal justice system is telling. A 2018 report from the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers found that fewer than three percent of federal criminal cases result in a trial. Most criminal cases in America end without a jury hearing even a whisper of evidence. The post The slow undoing of the Sixth Amendment | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law; says victims’ right amendment cannot be enacted

The amendment passed the General Assembly late last decade, and would have, in a single question, given victim’s the right to petition a judge if they were not informed about the accused’s case or did not have the ability to attend the trial or subsequent hearings.  The post Pa. Supreme Court rules against Marsy’s Law; says victims’ right amendment cannot be enacted appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

The Capital-Star’s 2022 Pa. incumbent retirement and primary tracker

Reminder, the legislative maps are drafts and could change in the next thirty days. After that, there is a high likelihood of court challenges. Still, with that said, here is the latest running tally of lawmakers retiring next year, or facing a colleague to come back to Harrisburg. The post The Capital-Star’s 2022 Pa. incumbent retirement and primary tracker appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
293K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pennsylvania Capital-Star is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site dedicated to honest and aggressive coverage of state government, politics and policy. The nearly 13 million people who call the commonwealth home depend on their interests being safeguarded by one of the nation’s largest, most expensive, and often inefficient and corrupt full-time state legislatures. The actions of the legislative, executive and judicial branches touch on almost every aspect of Pennsylvanians’ daily lives. Since our launch in February 2019, the Capital-Star has emerged as a go-to source for in-depth original reporting, explainers on complex topics, features that ground policy debates, as well as progressive commentary on a range of issues. The Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.penncapital-star.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy