2 members of Pagan's Motorcycle Club charged in shooting of Hells Angels associate on NJ Turnpike

By News 12 Staff
News 12
 4 days ago

Two members of the Pagan's Motorcycle Club are charged in connection to a shooting of a Hells Angels associate.

Prosecutors say Larry Ortiz and Junius Aquino were indicted Friday on several changes, including gun and drug charges.

Prosecutors say in October of last year, the men were attacked outside a bar in Verona.

They say a week later, the men shot a member of the Hells Angels in retaliation on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The two groups are known to be rivals.

