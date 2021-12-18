ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell faces Bryant

By The Associated Press
Biloxi Sun Herald
 4 days ago

Bryant (4-7) vs. Cornell (8-2) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Cornell look to bounce back from losses. Bryant came up short in an 86-78 game at Stony Brook last week. Cornell lost 93-60 to Virginia Tech on Dec....

www.sunherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
cornell.edu

Cornell moments: hallmark stories of 2021

As we look forward to 2022, we wanted to take a few moments to celebrate 2021. This was a year in which many Cornellians transitioned back to in-person learning and work. We were grateful for the power of science and for the researchers who developed lifesaving vaccines and treatments—in record time—to protect us, our families, and our communities. Here on campus, we were asked to be more mindful of the impact our actions can have on members of vulnerable populations, and we have continued to use science to make decisions about campus safety. We came together safely to celebrate the Class of 2020, and we launched an ambitious campaign to ensure that Cornell continues to educate the next generation of leaders.
EDUCATION
kscj.com

Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
College Basketball
City
New York City, NY
Ithaca, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Ithaca, NY
Ithaca, NY
Basketball
City
Stony Brook, NY
Ithaca, NY
College Sports
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
Biloxi Sun Herald

No. 16 Duke women roll to victory 78-35

Elizabeth Balogun scored 11 of her 14 points in the first half when No. 16 Duke took control and the Blue Devils defeated winless Charleston Southern 78-35 on Tuesday. Nyah Green and Miela Goodchild added 10 points each for Duke, with Vanessa de Jesus grabbing 10 rebounds. Charleston Southern (0-11)...
CHARLESTON, SC
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Biloxi Sun Herald

Elsasser carries Bowling Green over Carlow 129-50

Isaac Elsasser had a career-high 20 points as Bowling Green rolled past Carlow 129-50 on Tuesday. Trey Diggs had 16 points and nine rebounds for Bowling Green (7-4), which earned its fifth straight win. Joe Reece added 15 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points and seven rebounds. The 129 points...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
FingerLakes1.com

Cornell men’s lacrosse unveils 2022 schedule

With its sights set on the 2022 campaign, the Cornell men’s lacrosse team has unveiled its schedule for the upcoming season. Featuring a pair of 2021 NCAA Tournament teams and an always-challenging Ivy League slate, the Big Red’s long-awaited return to the field will be nothing short of exciting.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Lucas scores 24, Oregon St. beats Nicholls 84-61, snaps skid

Jarod Lucas made four 3-pointers and finished with 24 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field to help Oregon State beat Nicholls 83-61 on Tuesday night. Oregon State (2-10), which won the Pac-12 Tournament and advanced to the Elite 8 last season, snapped a 10-game skid dating to a 73-64 win over Portland State in the season opener on Nov. 9.
OREGON STATE
lacrossebucket.com

2022 Schedule Preview: Cornell Big Red

(Photo Courtesy of Cornell Athletics) The Cornell Big Red are the 48th DI team and fifth from the Ivy League to release their 2022 men’s lacrosse schedule. The Big Red did not play last season. This spring will mark the first season for the Big Red under head coach Connor Buczek.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Biloxi Sun Herald

Rowell carries California Baptist over SE Missouri 84-68

Ty Rowell had a season-high 24 points as California Baptist won its ninth consecutive home game, beating Southeast Missouri 84-68 on Tuesday night. Rowell hit 6 of 9 3-pointers. He added six assists. Daniel Akin had 17 points and 14 rebounds for California Baptist (9-3). Chance Hunter added 15 points...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Biloxi Sun Herald

Virginia looks to extend streak vs Clemson

Clemson (8-4, 0-1) vs. Virginia (7-4, 1-0) John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, Virginia; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Virginia looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Clemson. In its last 11 wins against the Tigers, Virginia has won by an average of 16 points. Clemson's last win in the series came on Jan. 12, 2013, a 59-44 victory.
VIRGINIA STATE
Biloxi Sun Herald

Golden scores 22 to carry Richmond over Bucknell 81-50

Grant Golden had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Richmond romped past Bucknell 81-50 on Wednesday. Golden shot 10 for 12 from the field. Nick Sherod had 15 points for Richmond (9-4), which won its sixth straight game. Tyler Burton also scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. Jacob Gilyard had 11 assists and five steals.
NBA
Biloxi Sun Herald

Faye leads College of Charleston past Old Dominion 82-80

Babacar Faye made a jump shot with 27 seconds remaining to lift College of Charleston to an 82-80 win over Old Dominion on Wednesday night. On the following possession for the Monarchs, C.J. Keyser missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Cougars to hang on for the victory. Dimitrius Underwood had 15...
NORFOLK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy