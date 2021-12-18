Reflecting on the tornadoes in Logan County

Country music icon Merle Haggard’s words from his hit, “If We Make It Through December,” keep nagging at me, especially the line, “It’s meant to be a happy time of year.”

I hear those words and can’t help but think of all the families whose lives were upended a week ago when killer tornadoes swept through Kentucky, Illinois and four other states. Oh, yes, December is indeed meant to be a happy time of year, but for many ordinary citizens, the month’s bright holiday lights have gone dim.

At midweek, the storms’ death toll stood at 88 people. Most of the dead were in Kentucky, where the confirmed death toll on Tuesday afternoon stood at 74, including at least eight at a candle factory in Mayfield that was demolished. In our state, six people lost their lives when the brutal storm destroyed an Amazon fulfillment center in Edwardsville, a city on the Illinois side of the greater St. Louis metro area.

My heart aches when I view survivors’ stories on television newscasts and read their accounts on news websites and in print. I haven’t seen or read any of these tales where tears were absent when the hospitalized and now the countless homeless survivors tell their terrifying stories.

We in Logan County thankfully escaped this December carnage, but that’s not always been the case. The National Weather Service maintains a website that lists all of the confirmed tornadoes that have struck Logan and most other counties in states where tornadoes are all too often a force to fear. The website lists 62 twisters reported in Logan County between January 1950 and December 2019.

One of the worst, classified as an F4 tornado, struck at 7:20 p.m. on May 5, 1977. “The community of Atlanta was totally paralyzed by the storm,” according to an official account on the NWS website. “Numerous homes were leveled by the tornado; roofs of buildings and homes were torn off and hurled through the area; sheds and outbuildings were crushed, farm machines were picked up and sailed for long distances through the air; basements were flooded; trees were uprooted, maimed and left blocking streets, yards and crushing buildings.

“At least 4 homes were reported completely destroyed and at least 12 said to be severely damaged. … Damage was first noted at about 7:20 PM on the south and west sides of Atlanta; the tornadic winds were then experienced along a track about 10 miles long just to the east of Interstate 55.

“The 10-mile-long swath of damage ended at some farms in the vicinity of Funks Grove, McLean County.”

The NWS estimated damage in the county from this tornado at $2.5 million. On the good fortune side of things, only two injuries and no deaths occurred.

One of the most damaging storms struck Logan County on May 9, 1995. Here is the NWS description of that storm: “This long-track tornado touched down near Salisbury in Sangamon County and moved northeast across that county and parts of Menard County as well. It was on the ground for 40 miles, finally lifting 5 miles northeast of Beason.

“It damaged several dozen buildings in Elkhart and produced twin tornadoes as it moved across I-55. 23 homes were damaged in a subdivision south of Lincoln.”

This F3 storm produced a damage estimate of $10 million.

Two tornadoes in 1951 are also worth noting, especially considering the fact they are No. 1 and No. 2 on the NWS chronological list and also because they occurred on the same day, June 27. The first “touched down 2 miles south-southwest of Latham and tracked eastward to near Forsyth. Two farms were completely destroyed near Heman, near the Logan/Macon county line.” Thirty-five people were injured by this storm, which struck at 7:30 p.m.

Another 15 injuries were reported from the second June 27 storm, which occurred several miles away from the first tornado. It hit at 8:45 p.m. and resulted in the only tornado-caused death in the county during the reporting time frame. From the NWS: “This tornado tracked 22 miles, from 3 miles south of Emden to 3 miles northeast of Waynesville (DeWitt County). Several farms were destroyed.”

Both of these storms were labeled F3 by the weather service and each one produced $2.5 million in property damage.

In all, the storms that swept through Logan County from 1950 to 2019 produce only that single death cited above and 75 injuries. The property damage toll through all those years was $40.5 million and crop damage was estimated at $1.1 million.

Without a doubt, each one of these 62 Logan County twisters brought sadness, heartache and hard times to the people who were impacted. Also, without a doubt, survivors of these monstrous natural machines of destruction gave thanks for living another day.

Through their tears, survivors of last week’s terrible storms also express thanks for living through their nightmares. Without fail, sadness at losing loved ones seeps through their emotional remarks. The tragedies, in many cases, will certainly last a lifetime.

Merle Haggard’s sad song, about a family man losing his factory job right before the holidays, also contains a line that reflects the hopes many of us cling to in times of stress. He mentions his “plans to be in a warmer town come summertime.”

My wish for the surviving store victims is that your trials are short-lived and, come summertime, your deep heartaches and worries will have begun to heal. I know the adjectives “merry” and “happy” might not be suitable for your holidays this season. Therefore, I wish you nothing but blessings in the days ahead.

Dan Tackett is a retired managing editor of The Courier. He can be reached at dtackett@gmail.com.