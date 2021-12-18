ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ECB ready to adjust policy if inflation doesn't fall as expected - Holzmann

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

ZURICH, Dec 18 (Reuters) - European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Saturday the ECB will quickly be able to assess if inflation falls as expected next year and can adjust its monetary policy accordingly.

"There are indications that there's a danger that inflation comes in higher (than the current forecast)," Holzmann told Austrian broadcaster OE1 in an interview. "But it'll be possible to control this assessment very quickly when we see where the inflation rate goes next year."

"If there's no sharp decline, other (central bank) colleagues will certainly review their positions and we'll change our monetary policy," he said, calling this week's ECB decision "well balanced" also in light of uncertainty caused by the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

A diverse group of policymakers spoke out on Friday, warning the ECB may be underestimating inflation risks after the bank extended stimulus measures. read more

Sources had told Reuters that Austria's central bank governor Holzmann was among conservative policymakers who dissented from the ECB's decision to continue bond purchases. read more

Holzmann declined to comment on how he voted, adding differences in voting behaviour were based on nuances rather than big divergencies.

"All of us in the ECB governing council stand ready to take action in case the inflation forecast goes up. Then measures still in place can be reduced or stopped," he said.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

BOJ's Kuroda says weak yen may be hurting households more than before

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - A weak yen may be hurting Japan's household income more than before, by pushing up the cost of living, central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda said on Thursday. Overall the weak currency continues to help boost economic growth, however, Kuroda, the governor of the Bank of...
WORLD
Reuters

Japan raises FY2022 GDP growth estimate amid risks to outlook

TOKYO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Japan upgraded on Thursday its growth projections for the next fiscal year starting in April, saying it expected gross domestic product (GDP) to hit a record even amid risks from the Omicron variant and supply constraints, Cabinet Office officials said. The growth projection was raised...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Ecb#European Central Bank#Thomson Reuters#Monetary Policy#Zurich#Austrian#Omicron#Sources
forexlive.com

ICYMI - ECB's De Guindos: Inflation in Europe "not as temporary as we expected"

ECB's De Guindos: Inflation in Europe "not as temporary as we expected" De Guindos was speaking in a radio interview (COPE):. "Our inflation is more persistent and, let's say, not as temporary as we expected" said that ECB forecasts (such as those for inflation) are subject to great uncertainties, such...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CNN

China cuts key interest rate for the first time in 20 months

Hong Kong (CNN Business) — China's central bank cut its main interest rate for the first time in 20 months, as authorities step up efforts to boost an economy that has been hit by pandemic-related curbs, a real estate slump and an unprecedented crackdown on private enterprises. The People's...
BUSINESS
sacramentosun.com

Eurozone inflation soaring 'significantly higher ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) raised its inflation projections this week and slashed its 2022 growth outlook, saying the pandemic and supply chain disruptions are slowing the eurozone's economic recovery. The regulator now sees inflation above its 2% target this year and in 2022 but holding below it in the...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

ECB policymakers warn against inflation complacency

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Central Bank may be underestimating inflation risks, a diverse group of policymakers said on Friday, just hours after the bank extended stimulus measures to keep boosting price pressures. Inflation has exceeded even the most pessimistic forecasts in recent months and the ECB nearly doubled its 2022...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Weidmann warns ECB over inflation complacency

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann said on Friday that the European Central Bank may be underestimating inflation risks, just hours after the bank extended stimulus measures to keep boosting price pressures. Inflation has exceeded all forecasts in recent months and the ECB nearly doubled its 2022 projection on Thursday...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

ECB Hawks Disagreed With Bond Largesse, Inflation Outlook

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The central bank governors of Austria, Belgium and Germany dissented on Thursday with the European Central Bank's decision to continue bond purchases for years to come, sources close to the matter told Reuters. The ECB cut the pace of bond-buying on Thursday but also said it would...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Slightly Less Dovish Due To Rising Inflation

At the December ECB meeting, the ECB said that it will let the Pandemic Emergency Pandemic Program (PEPP) expire at the end of March 2022, as expected, and will purchase bonds at a significantly lower pace in Q1 than it had previously. However, the ECB also will extend the reinvestment time horizon for PEPP until the end of 2024! In addition, due to the uncertain nature of the Omicron virus and due to rising inflation over the short-term (particularly due to energy), Christine Lagarde noted that flexibility is important for the transmission mechanism. Therefore, after PEPP expires, the Central Bank will use that flexibility to adjust the current Asset Purchase Program (APP) and purchase EUR40 billion in bonds in Q2 and EUR30 billion in bonds in Q3, before returning to the current EUR20 billion maintenance level.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

ECB slows pace of stimulus, revises inflation expectations

FRANKFURT, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The European Central Bank (ECB) revealed on Thursday its plan to wind down the stimulus in the form of asset purchase programs as it revised up its inflation expectations. The bank laid out a plan to scale down its twin asset purchase programs and indicated...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

ECB Reduces PEPP Purchases, Upgrades Inflation forecasts

The ECB meeting came largely in line with expectations. While leaving the policy rates unchanged, the members confirmed that the PEPP program would end in March 2022. Meanwhile, they have extended the reinvestment process and topped up the APP program, as means to continuously provide liquidity to the market. The staff economic projections saw sharp upgrades in inflation outlook over the years ahead.
BUSINESS
Reuters

ECB dials back some stimulus as expected

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank cut support for the euro zone economy by another notch on Thursday but promised copious support for 2022, confirming its relaxed inflation view and indicating that any exit from ultra-easy policy will be slow. Germany’s 10-year Bund yield, already pushed up by a...
BUSINESS
Reuters

TEXT-Statement from the ECB following policy meeting

FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following is the statement from the European Central Bank following its policy meeting. The Governing Council judges that the progress on economic recovery and towards its medium-term inflation target permits a step-by-step reduction in the pace of its asset purchases over the coming quarters. But...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Hawkish Fed doesn’t intimidate markets, ECB and BoE next

Fed doubles tapering speed, signals three rate hikes in 2022. Yet the dollar moves lower, stocks approach record highs. SNB doesn’t do anything, ECB and BoE meetings coming up. No stimulus? No problem. What a crazy market. The Federal Reserve was as hawkish as possible yesterday, doubling the pace...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

254K+
Followers
258K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy