ATS HomeKraft records the biggest launch in NCR market with its Pious Orchards project at Sector 150, Noida

dallassun.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): ATS HomeKraft has received an overwhelming response for the first phase of its Pious Orchards project in Noida. The Company has achieved sales value of more than INR 350 crores in the Project in a single day event, where in 290 apartments were sold...

www.dallassun.com

dallassun.com

How 'Bimaru' Uttar Pradesh has transformed into progressive State under Yogi Adityanath: Biography on UP CM

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI): A new book chronicles how Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transformed the state in various aspects in law and order, connectivity, education, health infrastructure, and overall growth. The author Shantanu Gupta has previously written "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister: The definitive biography...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Customised skincare expert startup Roopayur is eyeing a global level expansion

New Delhi [India], December 23 (ANI/SRV): An inspiring and promising startup venture, Roopayur, currently has its eyes on overseas expansion possibilities. Incubated by CIIE.CO Smart Seed and built at the Indian Institute of Management - Ahmedabad, the skin care startup has been capable of expanding to a pan-Indian level with the existing product line-up.
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

India Launches Biggest Its Biggest Ever Oil Tender

India launched a tender for 75 oil and gas blocks—the biggest oil and gas tender in the history of its industry. The tender is for so-called discovered small fields, or DSFs, across 32 contract areas both onshore and offshore, the Indian Directorate General of Hydrocarbons said. Bids will begin being accepted on February 1 next year, Upstream reported.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
finextra.com

UK tech sector enjoys best year on record

In terms of venture capital (VC) investment, the number of jobs, and the rate of unicorns emerging, 2021 has been the UK technology sector’s best year yet, says research from the Digital Economy Council. Here are some key highlights:. The UK raised £26bn in VC in 2021 - a...
BUSINESS
newyorkcitynews.net

Ghost Kitchens launches its Fulfillment Partner program in Delhi NCR and Gujarat

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI/ThePRTree): Ghost Kitchens has launched the Ghost Brands Fulfillment Partner program to help its brand grow. It will let small restaurant and cloud kitchen owners make the most of their underutilized real estate and labour. Ghost Kitchens began operations in May 2019 and now has a portfolio of 20 food delivery firms with a wide range of cuisines, price ranges, and demographics.
RESTAURANTS
dallassun.com

Telangana reports 14 new Omicron cases, state tally rises to 38

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 23 (ANI): Telangana reported 14 new cases of the new COVID variant, Omicron in the last 24 hours, according to the state health department. With this, the total number of Omicron cases rose to 38 in the state. According to the state health department, as many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedallasnews.net

United Nations Environment Programme's CounterMEASURE Project launches its India Campaign with a call to choose Plastic Se Behtar

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): To highlight the impact of plastic pollution and the urgent need to make better choices, aIndustry leaders from the FB sector and startup founders too joined the conversation in aIn less than a week this campaign has already reached more than 4 million people with more and more joining the conversation to share alternatives that are BetterThanPlasticEvery year, about 1.15 and 2.41 million tonnes of plastic waste enters the ocean from rivers and Asian rivers are responsible for 86% of the totalTo create awareness about the impact of plastic pollution and the importance of making choices that are better than plastic [plastic se behtar] in India, the United Nations Environment Programme'sCapturing people's voices from the banks of the river Ganga, one can hear first-hand from the local community champions about this issue in the video story. "Nobody throws garbage on their mother, the same way it is our responsibility to keep our river Ganga clean," says a school student studying in Rishikesh. Vinod, a social worker in Varanasi reiterates the same sentiment, "People say we need to clean Ganga, but I am saying we don't need to clean Ganga, we need to spread the message that we should not pollute Ganga in the first place!." Watch theEveryone knows that plastic pollution is a big problem, yet one's relationship with plastic is a contradictory one. It is an integrated part of everyone's lives. "It is important that environmental costs and prices are internalized so that change becomes a norm instead of a niche" explains Divya Datt, Programme Management officer at UNEP India. There is an acute need for awareness about better choices and better behaviors that could help limit the use of plastic.
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Stock markets open in green, Sensex up by 339 points

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 23 (ANI): As the realty sector shares soared by 2.02 per cent, the benchmark equity indices opened in green on Thursday. The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 339.61 points or 0.60 per cent at 57270.17 at 9.35 am. Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at...
STOCKS
dallassun.com

Empress Royalty Secures US$15M Accordion Credit Facility with Nebari

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Empress Royalty Corp. (TSXV:EMPR)(OTCQB:EMPYF) ('Empress Royalty' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that it has executed an agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund I LP ('Nebari') for a US$15M Accordion Credit Facility (the 'Accordion Facility'). The Company's initial draw is a US$4.5M loan (the 'Initial Loan') that is expected to be funded shortly. The Company may apply to Nebari to draw down additional loans as the Company identifies investments it wishes to fund under the Accordion Facility.The proceeds of the Initial Loan will be used to fund investments and for working capital purposes.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Monterey Minerals Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Monterey Minerals Inc. (the 'Company' or 'Monterey') (CSE:MREY)(FSE:2DK) confirms, at the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ('IIROC'), that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in Monterey's operation that would account for the recent increase in market activity.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

Biggest Companies in the World by Market Cap

The world's biggest companies by market cap operate within a range of different market sectors, including technology, communication services, energy, consumer cyclicals, and financial services. A company's market cap is calculated by multiplying the total number of its shares outstanding by the current market price of a single share. The majority of the companies making up the top-ten list generate hundreds of billions of dollars in annual revenue. However, there are a few that generate less than $100 billion in annual revenue, suggesting that investors are optimistic about the potential growth of these companies compared to the others in the list.
STOCKS
aithority.com

Zumo Launched ‘Zero Hero’ Project Signals Path for Crypto Sector Decarbonisation

Crypto wallet and payments platform, Zumo, announced the launch of its Zero Hero pilot renewable energy purchase programme. During the pathfinder project, customers who buy Bitcoin via the Zumo app will be guaranteed that any electricity consumption linked with creating that Bitcoin is compensated via verified renewable energy certificates – transparently and permanently recorded on the blockchain – that prove that the bitcoin is powered by 100% clean energy.
TECHNOLOGY
simpleflying.com

What Happened To Air India’s L-1011 Trijets?

Several aircraft types have become synonymous with Air India’s international fleet over the years. Back in the 1960s, the Boeing 707 did quite a bit of heavy lifting of the airline’s long-haul routes. Then came the 747s, the A300s, and today, it’s the 777s and 787s that the carrier relies on for most of its international flying.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
dallassun.com

India will be world's fastest-growing economy in 2022: Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that "India will be the world's fastest-growing economy in 2022". The Home Minister, while speaking after inaugurating the 94th Annual Conference (AGM) of FICCI, said that India emerged first in the world from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic due to the policy decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
INDIA
techstartups.com

Amazon fined a record $1.3 billion by Italy’s antitrust watchdog for its abuse of market dominance

Italy’s antitrust regulator has been working on overdrive to rein in on a handful of US big tech companies abusing their monopolies. Late last month, Italy’s watchdog fined Apple and Google 10 million euros ($11.2 million) each for what it described as “aggressive practices” linked to the commercial use of user data. The fine was the maximum amount the watchdog can apply in these cases.
BUSINESS
theloadstar.com

Getting space on ships next year the biggest worry for the logistics sector

Securing space on containerships is viewed as the biggest challenge for the logistics sector going into 2022, according to an industry survey. A poll of 800 logistics companies by online equipment trading platform Container xChange reveals that for 53% of respondents, finding slots on vessels is by far the biggest concern for businesses, followed by carrier surcharges, at 22%, and labour shortages, 19%.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Raises its Revenue Guidance for 2022 by 47% for the Full Year

Company informs Shareholders and Investors that its revenue is expected to grow beyond prior estimates for the full year 2022 outlook. RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC Bulletin Board:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company leading the digital transformation across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, LED lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and infrastructure software-as-a-service solutions, announced the Company is increasing its revenue guidance for the full year 2022 from $30.5 million to $44.8 million, an increase of 47 percent from the Company's prior guidance. In addition, the Company is expecting to post significant positive growth in net income from Operations for the full year 2022.
MARKETS
dallassun.com

Pakistan looks to lift flights ban imposed by European Union

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], December 23 (ANI): The ban imposed by the European Union on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations is expected to be lifted soon, local media reported quoting the country's Civil Aviation Authority official. "Yes, the ICAO has informed the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) that the safety audit...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Interactive Kiosks Market Value Research Report 2022 Research, Forecast, Share, Size, Trends By || KIOSK Information Systems, NCR Corporation, SlabbKiosks

Global Interactive Kiosks market looks into a report for investigation of the Interactive Kiosks marketplace showing the most recent situation in the market. It anticipates the market development in the up and coming years. The report evaluates different perspectives deciding the market extensions and additionally the volume of the Interactive Kiosks market. It features the aggressive business foundation of the Interactive Kiosks industry overview alongside the synopsis of the overall Interactive Kiosks market players.
MARKETS

