ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Cornell faces Bryant

By The Associated Press
Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

Bryant (4-7) vs. Cornell (8-2) Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Cornell look to bounce back from losses. Bryant came up short in an 86-78 game at Stony Brook last week. Cornell lost 93-60 to Virginia Tech on Dec....

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

Keegan Murray Named Big Ten Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa men’s basketball sophomore Keegan Murray has been named Big Ten Player of the Week, it was announced Monday by the Big Ten Conference Office. Murray (6-foot-8, 225 pounds) powered Iowa to a convincing 94-75 victory over Utah State last Saturday night...
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes wide receiver and offensive lineman accept invitations to Hula Bowl

Miami Hurricanes wide receiver Mike Harley and offensive tackle Jarrid Williams have accepted invitations to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando. The Hula Bowl, which was traditionally played at numerous locations in Hawaii for over six decades, is moving to Florida for the upcoming college football all-star game and will remain in the Sunshine State for the immediate future. The game will be ...
MIAMI, FL
Western Iowa Today

Iowa wins big against SE Louisiana

(Iowa City) Iowa improved their men’s basketball record to 9-3 on Tuesday with a 93-62 victory over SE Louisiana. It’s the 5th time the Hawks have topped 90 points this season. Four Hawkeyes scored in double figures led by Keegan Murray’s 20 points. Murray was 8/13 from the...
IOWA STATE
cornell.edu

Cornell moments: hallmark stories of 2021

As we look forward to 2022, we wanted to take a few moments to celebrate 2021. This was a year in which many Cornellians transitioned back to in-person learning and work. We were grateful for the power of science and for the researchers who developed lifesaving vaccines and treatments—in record time—to protect us, our families, and our communities. Here on campus, we were asked to be more mindful of the impact our actions can have on members of vulnerable populations, and we have continued to use science to make decisions about campus safety. We came together safely to celebrate the Class of 2020, and we launched an ambitious campaign to ensure that Cornell continues to educate the next generation of leaders.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornell#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc
Sacramento Bee

McGhee scores 22 to carry Liberty past Northern Iowa 76-74

Darius McGhee had 22 points as Liberty edged past Northern Iowa 76-74 in the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday. Keegan McDowell and Shiloh Robinson each had 15 points for Liberty (8-4). Micaiah Abii had 11 points. McGhee moved to No. 18 on the program's scoring list. McDowell made 1 of...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Stanford hangs on to beat Wyoming in Diamond Head Classic

Jaiden Delaire scored 17 points, Spencer Jones added 15 and Stanford held off Wyoming 66-63 on Wednesday in the first round of the Diamond Head Classic. Stanford (7-4) will play Liberty in a semifinal Thursday while Wyoming (9-2) will take on Northern Iowa in the consolation bracket. Wyoming's Graham Ike...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
Sacramento Bee

Golden scores 22 to carry Richmond over Bucknell 81-50

Grant Golden had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Richmond romped past Bucknell 81-50 on Wednesday. Golden shot 10 for 12 from the field. Nick Sherod had 15 points for Richmond (9-4), which won its sixth straight game. Tyler Burton also scored 15 points and had seven rebounds. Jacob Gilyard had 11 assists and five steals.
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Woods scores 26 to carry Bethesda past CS Northridge 82-80

Josiah Woods had 26 points as Bethesda ended its season-opening eight-game losing streak, narrowly defeating Cal State Northridge 82-80 on Wednesday. Daniel Estes completed a three-point play with 38 seconds left to cap the scoring. Sam Skipper had 18 points for Bethesda. Estes added 15 points and 14 rebounds, Christopher...
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Dunn lifts Robert Morris over St. Francis (PA) 75-67

Rasheem Dunn tied his season high with 21 points as Robert Morris snapped a seven-game skid on the road with a 75-67 victory over St. Francis (PA) on Wednesday night. Matt Mayers finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Colonials (2-9). Enoch Cheeks added 13 points and eight rebounds.
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy