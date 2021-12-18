New Mexico Military Institute wins NJCAA football title

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are alone with the best record in the AFC, one game ahead of the Patriots and Titans and two up on the Chargers, Colts and Bengals. That's crucial with three games remaining because there is only one bye for the playoffs, and that team also earns home-field advantage throughout the AFC postseason. Kansas City begins the stretch run against Pittsburgh, which is fighting for its postseason hopes, on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Then comes road trips to Cincinnati and Denver, two more teams that are trying to keep their playoff chances alive.

