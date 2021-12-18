ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

New Mexico Military Institute wins NJCAA football title

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Little Rock, AR - No. 2 New Mexico Military Institute maintained a dominant offense to capture the 2021 NJCAA Division I Football Championship Friday night in Little...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Hutch Post

WSU and KU women meet Tuesday night

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita State women wrap up play before the Christmas break with a home matchup against KU Tuesday night at the Roundhouse. Wichita State is 9-2 for just the second time in school history after a win over North Texas 67-64 on Friday. KU is 8-1 on the year, with their only loss to Tennessee in Las Vegas last month.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Travis Kelce Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce set a new career-high with 191 receiving yards on 10 receptions with two touchdowns in the 34-28 overtime victory over the Chargers Thursday and has been named AFC offensive player of the week. The tight end caught the...
NFL
Hutch Post

Pack's 15 points spark Kansas State past Nebraska, 67-58

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 15 points, grabbed eight rebounds and dished five assists, sparking Kansas State to a 67-58 win over Nebraska. Pack saw his first full action after missing two games, including the Wildcats' one-point loss to Marquette, after suffering a concussion in practice.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

More Chiefs on COVID list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Another 21 NFL players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, including Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, cornerback Rashad Fenton and tight end Blake Bell. They were among nine players, including two on the practice squad, who joined tight end Travis Kelce...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Football
Little Rock, AR
College Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Tuesday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs are alone with the best record in the AFC, one game ahead of the Patriots and Titans and two up on the Chargers, Colts and Bengals. That's crucial with three games remaining because there is only one bye for the playoffs, and that team also earns home-field advantage throughout the AFC postseason. Kansas City begins the stretch run against Pittsburgh, which is fighting for its postseason hopes, on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. Then comes road trips to Cincinnati and Denver, two more teams that are trying to keep their playoff chances alive.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Kelce on COVID list as of Monday, also Butker and Ward

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, according to the league's transaction wire. Kicker Harrison Butker and defensive back Charvarius Ward were also placed on the list. The NFL's updated COVID-19 protocols...
NFL
Hutch Post

Bus fire briefly strands Kansas basketball team in Nebraska

HOLDREGE, Neb. (AP) — A bus carrying a Kansas college basketball team caught fire, leaving players and staff briefly stranded in a central Nebraska town. The Holdrege Daily Citizen says the Newman University men’s basketball team from Wichita was heading from Kearney, Nebraska, to Hays, Kansas on Saturday when the fire occurred.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Sports Headlines for Monday

Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press. WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Linemates Nikolaj Ehlers, Mark Scheifele and Paul Stastny accounted for all the goals and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Sunday to give interim head coach Dave Lowry his first victory. Stastny scored twice and added an assist, Ehlers had a goal and three assists, and Scheifele had a goal and assist to help the Jets end a three-game winless streak and improve to 14-11-5. Connor Hellebuyck made 26 saves for Winnipeg. It was the second game behind the bench for Lowry. He took over for the rest of the season after Paul Maurice resigned Friday. Vladimir Tarasenko and Niko Mikkola scored for St. Louis, and Jordan Binnington stopped 30 shots.
NFL
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy