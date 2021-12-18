GRTC pilots new on-demand service

GRTC is implementing modified schedules effective Dec. 20, when select routes will temporarily end service at 11PM or not start service until 6AM because of ongoing labor shortages. To provide another mobility option for customers affected by the temporary service adjustments, GRTC is piloting a new on-demand service between...
GRTC buses will run less frequently on several major routes for weeks to come due to an ongoing driver shortage. As the regional transit company continues to focus on hiring more drivers, GRTC implemented service cuts Sunday on more than a dozen routes. The cuts come after months of service issues, including significant delays and routes that are out of operation.
Richmonders will have access to free public transportation through June 30, 2025 following the a grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation. During that time, a study will be conducted to determine how fare-free transportation impacts the Richmond community.
Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) is awarding $8 million in state grant funding to GRTC to study Zero Fare impacts on RVA transit riders and the communities served by local transit. The $8 million state grant is being matched with local funds from the City of Richmond and Virginia Commonwealth University and will enable GRTC to remain in Zero Fare operations through the study period of July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025, and possibly beyond, pending ongoing local support. GRTC suspended fare collections on March 19, 2020, in order to limit close contact between Operators and passengers at the farebox with plans to remain Zero Fare using federal COVID relief dollars until June 30, 2022. Under this state grant, both GRTC fixed route (local, express, and Pulse) and paratransit (CARE, but not CARE On-Demand) services will remain Zero Fare to study the benefits, impacts, and sustainability of Zero Fares as well as alternative fare collection methods.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC will remain “Zero Fare” through part of 2025 through state grant funding while the company studies the impact “Zero Fare” has on the riders and the community. GRTC was awarded $8 million in state grant funding from the Virginia Department of...
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Port Authority is installing purifiers to its fleet of 700 buses and 80 light rail cars.
The units purify the air and surfaces inside the vehicles, the Port Authority said. About half of the bus fleet is now equipped with them after installation began in the fall, and rail cars will get the units early next year.
The devices are placed inside the passenger compartment, and the Port Authority said they eliminate the virus that causes COVID-19 and other bacteria in the air and on surfaces.
The purifiers, along with HVAC filters that will soon be installed, cost $2.9 million and were paid for with local, state and federal funding, the Port Authority said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Metro SubwayLink is implementing real-time location and arrival information, The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced on Monday.
This advancement will give passengers the ability to track the location of their selected vehicle in real-time.
The vehicle’s location and predicted arrival time will update every 15-30 seconds, as passengers access the information through the Transit app.
“As our local economy recovers from the pandemic and more riders are using public transit, we are proud to launch real-time technology on our Metro SubwayLink system,” MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold said. “This launch is the latest step in MDOT MTA’s commitment to provide world-class customer service by keeping our customers informed and satisfied with every aspect of their transit experience.”
In addition to real-time information, the app will feature subway walking directions and service alerts.
“The modernization of Maryland’s transit system takes advantage of technology to make our entire network more integrated, convenient and customer-friendly,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said. “Real-time information on Metro SubwayLink arrivals is a feature riders want and need, and will help make our system more attractive for day-to-day use by residents, commuters and visitors.”
Light RailLink expects to integrate real-time technology into their system in spring 2022.
GRTC has implemented modified schedules (beginning Dec. 20), meaning that select routes will temporarily end service at 11 p.m. or not begin until 6 a.m. because of ongoing labor shortages. But in order to provide another mobility option for customers affected by the temporary service adjustments, the organization is piloting a new on-demand service between bus stops.
Many people in the Richmond region rely on GRTC services to make it to and from work, including people working late-night or early morning shifts. GRTC announced on Friday that they will be offering on-demand services for riders like this during labor shortages.
Comments / 0