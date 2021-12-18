ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weekend starts out wet but turns sunny and chilly

Middle Tennessee is in between two areas of rain and storms this morning. Showers and storms will move in from the south through the morning hours and then from the northwest this afternoon as a cold front pushes in. There are also many areas of fog and lower visibility this morning so drive carefully.

High temperatures will occur around Midday for much of the area and then fall as the cold front moves through this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be in the 60s through midday and then fall into the 40s and 50s this afternoon and evening behind the front. Breezy winds out of the northwest will gust up to 25 mph and rain will taper off overnight.

Sunday will be sunny but cold, starting off in the 30s with highs only in the mid-40s, despite the sunshine.

The holiday week will begin chilly Monday morning with lows in the 20s, followed by 50s for highs through the week.

We are now up to 44 tornadoes for the year for Middle Tennessee. That is the record number of tornadoes for the year for Middle TN ever. Also, we have now had 20 tornadoes in Middle TN this December (15 of those last Friday night-Saturday morning), which is more than we have had from the 1800s to 2020 for the month of December. We only had 17 recorded tornadoes previously ever in December.

