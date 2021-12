BELLVILLE — When the Clear Fork Colts have a bad shooting night, the only way to deal with it is simple — just keep shooting. They did that and more in a 62-43 win over Lexington on Wednesday night in nonconference action. Despite shooting 33% from the field for the game, the Colts still put 62 points on the scoreboard. How? By getting up as many shot attempts as they possibly could with a faster pace and offensive rebounding. The Colts attempted 80 shots and pulled down 30 offensive rebounds to overcome a cold night from the floor.

BELLVILLE, OH ・ 1 HOUR AGO