Letter to the editor: Senator Norris should be remembered in birthplace

By News-Messenger/News Herald
 4 days ago
I am a former resident of Fremont, not borne there but raises from the age of 2 until I departed for the military service in 1949 shortly after graduation from Ross High. I graduated from Ohio State in 1963 and with a young family relocated to California shortly thereafter.

As a polemicist I have ever been interested in the stories of persons who devoted their life's efforts to the betterment of public service.

Practically all residents of Fremont and the surrounding area are familiar with former U.S. President Rutherford B. Hayes, our 19th President. But historically speaking, hardly any history buff would allege President Hayes was a great president.

Furthermore, he wasn't even born in Fremont or Sandusky County. However, one of this nation's most revered and honored public servants was born in York Township, Sandusky County, July 11, 1861, into a very poor Scottish-Irish tenement farm family of 11 children.

His name was George Norris and he went on to become, in the consideration of many historians, the greatest Congressman and Senator in this nation's history. A famous dam is named after him in the Tennessee Valley, for he was recognized as the founder of TVA as well as the 1936 Rural Electrification Project which brought electrical power to the farms throughout the mid U.S. A statue of him can be found in the rotunda of the nation's Capitol, as well as memorials to him through the state of Nebraska, where he served as a Congressman and Senator for over 40 years.

But sadly, nowhere in Sandusky County, his birthplace, is there a simple monument to him. Personally, I find this disgraceful.

Jack E. Love

Ft. Myers, Florida

#Tennessee Valley#Memorials#Ohio State#Scottish#Tva
