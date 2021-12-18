ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Empty Stocking Fund: Out of work mother seeking help to buy presents

By Anthony Belinfante
Savannah Morning News
Savannah Morning News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09W8Io_0dQPKfaI00

Lydia and her family on’t have a very merry Christmas without the help from the Empty Stocking Fund. A single mother with no support, Lydia has been struggling. During the pandemic when schools were shut down, Lydia had to stay home to be with her five children. That is when Lydia lost her job.

Although schools are open again, Lydia is still facing hard times. She has not been able to keep a steady job since re-entering the workforce and is running out of options.

With Christmas just days away, Lydia does not have the money to buy presents for her children this year. Lydia is hoping that this program will help give her children the Christmas they are anticipating.

From the editors:Filling Savannah's empty stockings for 50 years

To donate, go to savannahnow.com/lifestyle and click on the story headlined "2021 Empty Stocking Fund: How to donate, receive funds" or mail a check payable to SCF - Empty Stocking Fund and send to 2225 Norwood Avenue, Suite B, Savannah, Georgia 31406.

Donations

Ralph Fariello: $100

Judith Ann Hutchinson: $100

In memory of Colonel Ronald B. Schmidt from Carol, Kurt & Eric: $100

Paul & Julianne Collin, Lisa Fulton: $100

Carolyn & Robert Ernest: $100

Women of St. John's Church: $100

Nancy Pessolano: $100

David & Diane Gannon: $100

Jane & Jerry Thimme: $100

Marianne & Chuck Canter: $200

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Savannah, GA
Society
State
Georgia State
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Stocking#Help To Buy#Judith#Charity#The Empty Stocking Fund#Scf Empty Stocking Fund#2225 Norwood Avenue#Carol Kurt Eric#Paul Julianne Collin#Jane Jerry#Marianne Chuck Canter
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Savannah Morning News

Savannah Morning News

650
Followers
337
Post
79K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Savannah, GA from Savannah Morning News.

 http://savannahnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy