ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

On the Market: Four-bedroom home for sale on Stage Coach Trail in Rockford

By Shaquil Manigault, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3golOM_0dQPKUpB00

Address: 4877 Stage Coach Trail, Rockford

Description: This four-bedroom home is nestled in a park-like setting and comes equipped with several homeowner associations amenities throughout the neighborhood. Inside, the home offers 2,254 square feet of living space along with hardwood floors toward the entrance of the home. The living room has a fireplace while the kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite counters, double ovens and a second fireplace. The home also offers a sunroom.

Asking price: $214,000

Realtor: Lori Reavis, CENTURY 21 Affiliated; 844-884-1500

About this series

On The Market features a unique property for sale in the area. Have a property you’d like to see featured? Email online@rrstar.com and put “On the Market” in the subject line.

Shaquil Manigault: smanigault@gannett.com; @RRstarShaquil

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Real Estate
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Rockford, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rockford Register Star

Rockford Register Star

395
Followers
182
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Rockford, IL from Rockford Register Star.

 http://rrstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy