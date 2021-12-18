On the Market: Four-bedroom home for sale on Stage Coach Trail in Rockford

Address: 4877 Stage Coach Trail, Rockford

Description: This four-bedroom home is nestled in a park-like setting and comes equipped with several homeowner associations amenities throughout the neighborhood. Inside, the home offers 2,254 square feet of living space along with hardwood floors toward the entrance of the home. The living room has a fireplace while the kitchen offers custom cabinets, granite counters, double ovens and a second fireplace. The home also offers a sunroom.

Asking price: $214,000

Realtor: Lori Reavis, CENTURY 21 Affiliated; 844-884-1500

