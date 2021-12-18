ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Stocks will roar higher into year-end and January as an 'overshoot' in selling leads to a short squeeze, JPMorgan's quant guru says

By Jason Ma
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2niVuZ_0dQPKKF900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lFls2_0dQPKKF900
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

Andrew Burton/Getty Images

  • A top Wall Street analyst offered an upbeat stock market outlook for the rest of 2021 and early 2022 after a bout of steep selling.
  • JPMorgan quant guru Marko Kolanovic based this prediction on indications that short sellers will get squeezed soon.
  • The macroeconomic outlook remains strong despite the Omicron variant surge as coronavirus deaths have been muted.
  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

Stocks are poised for a year-end and early-2022 rally as the recent sell-off appears overdone and hints at moves by short sellers who will soon get squeezed, according to Marko Kolanovic, the chief global markets strategist at JPMorgan.

In a note published Friday laying out his stock market outlook, the quant guru said US stocks are 28% off their highs. But the overall market, as measured by the Russell 3000, is still up about 22% for the year.

"Such a divergence is unknown to us, and indicates a historically unprecedented overshoot in selling smaller, more volatile, typically value and cyclical stocks in the last 4 weeks," Kolanovic wrote.

Headlines attribute the market decline to the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance and the surge in Omicron coronavirus cases. Actual selling, however, is due to de-risking and shorting from hedge funds, he said.

But the conditions needed for a successful short-selling effort don't exist, meaning "this market episode may end up in a short squeeze and cyclical rally into year-end and January," Kolanovic predicted.

He pointed out volatility-targeting and risk-parity funds are adding exposure, with a strong value-growth rotation also underway. Overall, the situation from a technical or fundamental perspective doesn't resemble the massive stock market rout seen in the fourth quarter of 2018, he added.

Still, Kolanovic said "there is aggressive shorting, likely in a hope of declines in retail equity position and cryptocurrency holdings – while in fact both of these markets and retail investors have shown resilience in the past weeks."

Those shorts now looked to get squeezed. Large short positions will likely need to be closed before January, when he expects a rally in small-cap, value and cyclical stocks. Plus, the closing of short positions may have a bigger impact than the opening of them, as liquidity conditions dry up.

Meanwhile, the Omicron variant appears less threatening to the stock market outlook. Even though vaccinated people are more vulnerable to infections, fatality rates are not spiking. In fact, in countries with a surge in cases like South Africa and the UK, deaths have been declining in recent weeks, according to the note.

That tracks with public health agencies that have said Omicron is more transmissible than the Delta variant but produces milder symptoms.

Kolanovic's bullish note follows another one he released on Wednesday that outlined three reasons behind his expectation that equities will continue to rise next year .

"We continue to see upside in equities on better than expected earnings growth, China/emerging market backdrop improving, and normalizing consumer spending habits," he explained, adding that US corporations could post above-consensus earnings growth of 14%.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 11

Not Happening
4d ago

Meanwhile millions struggling to afford heat and fuel .Better Before Biden to say the very least !

Reply(9)
5
Related
Motley Fool

Buy This Dividend Stock Today and Relax

Dividend stocks can outperform the broader market while having less volatility. United Bankshares is one dividend stock that flies under the radar. It has yielded investors an average dividend of 4% over a 30-year period. Dividend stocks can be a great source of income for retirees. However, all investors should...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Game-Changing Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

Marvell Technology is reporting robust demand for its chips in the data center and automotive markets. Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery platform has significant growth prospects in the coming years. The U.S. equity market breathed a sigh of relief on Dec. 16 after the U.S. Federal Reserve disclosed its plans for...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Under-the-Radar Stock to Buy for 2022

The most recent quarter showed Fortinet's sales growth trend continuing. With expenses decreasing and a strong balance sheet, Fortinet is set for the future. The company's valuation is reasonable when compared to others in the space. For investors interested in the cybersecurity space, there is no shortage of options. Well-known...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Short Squeeze#Stock#Overshoot#Jpmorgan Quant#Omicron#The Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
South Africa
InvestorPlace

3 Santa Claus Rally Stocks to Buy

With Christmas around the corner, talk of the Santa Claus rally is making the rounds. The seasonal pattern covers the last five trading sessions of the year and the first two of the New Year. According to the Stock Traders Almanac, equities historically have a strong tailwind over these seven days. So today, I want to share three stocks to buy if you’re willing to wager old Saint Nick delivers again for 2021.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Fed Just Gave These 3 Stocks a Boost

First Citizens Bancshares got approval from the Fed to acquire CIT Group. The deal was supposed to have closed in the first half of 2021. Webster Financial Corp. received approval to acquire Sterling Bancorp. WSFS Financial Corp. received approval to acquire Bryn Mawr Bank. At the end of the day...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

4 Reasons Dividend Investors Will Love McDonald's Stock

Easing COVID-19 restrictions and the launch of MyMcDonald's helped the company deliver a solid third quarter report. McDonald's healthy balance sheet bodes well for future dividend growth. The stock trades at a valuation in line with its industry, despite its category-leading cachet. The beauty of the dividend growth investing strategy...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now and Hold Forever

The crypto market is up 240% in the past year, despite the recent sell-off. Cryptocurrencies are gaining popularity with institutional investors. Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two most widely held digital assets among institutions. During the past year, the cryptocurrency market has surged 240% to $2.2 trillion. That's even more...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

ContextLogic (WISH) Stock News and Forecast: Bulls looking for a last minute short squeeze

WISH stock spiked 14.6% on Tuesday. Volume was average, spike appears due to retail crowd appeal. The focus of longs is on forcing a short squeeze. Update: The Mobile eCommerce company ContextLogic Inc. (WISH) has declined 27.3% in price over the past month and 49.1% over the past three months to close yet again below the psychological $4.00. News that WISH's CEO, Piotr Szulczewski, will be stepping down from his position no later than February 1, 2022 has continued to weigh on the stock price that can't break out of consolidation despite the Santa Clause rally taking shape on wall Street.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Markets Insider

44K+
Followers
8K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about markets. A section of Insider.

 https://markets.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy