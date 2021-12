The Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Football Team will square off in an NFC East matchup at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles are 6-7 overall and 1-4 at home, while Washington is 6-7 overall and 3-3 on the road. Philadelphia has won three of its last four games, while Washington had a four-game winning streak snapped last week. Eagles vs. Washington was originally scheduled for Sunday, but postponed to Tuesday due to COVID-19.

