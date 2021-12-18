Gamer Builds a Gargantuan Computer Inside Minecraft, to Play Games on It?

A Minecraft genius has engineered an 8-bit processor inside the video game that can actually play video games like Snake, Tetris, or even show up as a graphing calculator, according to PC World. Each game and application is also built virtually in Minecraft, plugging into the computer like a game cartridge.

It took the Minecraft player called “Sammyuri" seven months to build the processor named Chungus 2 (Computation Humongous Unconventional Number and Graphics Unit). According to Futurism, "the resulting virtual processor — assuming that each block is a meter in length and height — would be as tall as a 20-story building if built in real-life."

The processor features a 1-hertz clock speed, 256 bytes of RAM, and a 32×32 screen. How do the in-game controls work? Well, you get your Minecraft avatar to jump on block-sized buttons.

Sammyuri uploaded a video of how to use the processor on YouTube.

“I should probably have made this clearer in the video but all programs shown were sped up by a factor of between a hundred and a few thousand times in order to make them actually playable/watchable in real time,” Sammyuri wrote in a comment on his YouTube video. “While 1Hz is definitely fast for a [Minecraft] processor, it’s nowhere near as fast as the video may make it out to be.”

One has to wonder if one day we will see someone build a game of Minecraft inside Minecraft (ps. that's already happened).