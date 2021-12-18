ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gamer Builds a Gargantuan Computer Inside Minecraft, to Play Games on It?

By Loukia Papadopoulos
 4 days ago
A Minecraft genius has engineered an 8-bit processor inside the video game that can actually play video games like Snake, Tetris, or even show up as a graphing calculator, according to PC World. Each game and application is also built virtually in Minecraft, plugging into the computer like a game cartridge.

It took the Minecraft player called “Sammyuri" seven months to build the processor named Chungus 2 (Computation Humongous Unconventional Number and Graphics Unit). According to Futurism, "the resulting virtual processor — assuming that each block is a meter in length and height — would be as tall as a 20-story building if built in real-life."

The processor features a 1-hertz clock speed, 256 bytes of RAM, and a 32×32 screen. How do the in-game controls work? Well, you get your Minecraft avatar to jump on block-sized buttons.

Sammyuri uploaded a video of how to use the processor on YouTube.

“I should probably have made this clearer in the video but all programs shown were sped up by a factor of between a hundred and a few thousand times in order to make them actually playable/watchable in real time,” Sammyuri wrote in a comment on his YouTube video. “While 1Hz is definitely fast for a [Minecraft] processor, it’s nowhere near as fast as the video may make it out to be.”

If this story has piqued your interest, check out this news of Minecraft players building a realistic large city or this news of the players building a 1:1 scale model of Earth. Minecraft is an interesting game that allows users to stretch their imagination and build unforeseen creations that both delight and amaze.

One has to wonder if one day we will see someone build a game of Minecraft inside Minecraft (ps. that's already happened).

