From the moment he committed, Cade Klubnik has been the embodiment of everything the Clemson culture represents. The product of Austin Westlake, Klubnik is the top high school quarterback in the country, and one of the nation's top players overall. The highly-touted prospect just helped lead Westlake to a third consecutive state title on Saturday night, and the next step for the prized recruit is a collegiate career at Clemson, where he is scheduled to enroll in January.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO