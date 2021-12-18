Pastoral Perspective: Rightness of Christmas comes from God

So much of life is a bottom-line business.

We want to make the right decision, find the right strategy, acquire the right skills, know the right people, get the right job, and locate the right house in the right neighborhood in the right school district. We want to be right because so much of life is about the bottom line. We want to get it right.

But some of life’s sweetest experiences are situations in which we don’t have to worry about getting it right. Isn’t it a joy when someone else has already made things right?

Maybe during this holiday season, you will sit down at a meal in which someone else did most or all of the work. You didn’t have to get it right. Rightness was already established before you sat down at the table.

Unconditional love is a beautiful form of rightness. Consider a newborn child. The child can do nothing to “get it right.” Nonetheless, loving parents welcome the child into the world; they take the little one into their arms and hearts and surround the child with rightness.

Or consider a husband and wife when they are at the very peak of their passion for each other. They fall into each other’s arms without obsessing about perfect decorum. And they don’t wonder, every time they come together, about the rightness of the relationship. They are too busy loving. Rightness has already been established.

We derive some of our greatest joys from experiences in which we don’t have to worry about rightness.

Let’s consider the Christmas story in light of this subject of “rightness.” So many things went wrong. When the holy family arrived in Bethlehem, there was no room for them at the inn. The “wise” men arrived late. King Herod sought to kill the child. The humans in the story got many things wrong.

But this is God’s story. No mistake, no lack of faith and no amount of hubris can rob this story of its rightness. The joy and meaning that people of faith derive from this story is second only to our celebration of Easter Sunday. The rightness of God-with-us, which we celebrate at Christmas, has already been established.

The stress that we often feel at this time of year is the opposite of what God intends. The peace that God wants for us at Christmas will be more attainable if we focus more on the truths and the goodness of God, while putting less emphasis on the moods of the moment, which may fluctuate sharply. We should abandon grandiose notions that we might be able to navigate the holidays perfectly. Such ideas usually leave us disappointed. We need to get over ourselves. Rightness does not depend on us.

When you go out shopping for gifts, do your best, but don’t obsess about it. When preparing holiday meals, make a heartfelt effort to bless your guests, but don’t fixate on perfection. Get your Christmas cards out as soon as you can, but don’t sweat it if you can’t get finished before Dec. 25. Your loved ones and friends will enjoy hearing from you, regardless of when the mail arrives. Christmas is right because God has made it so; rightness doesn’t hinge on your performance.

If you are seeking God’s best for your life, you are doing something important. If you want to do God’s will, your heart is in the right place. You will make mistakes. There will be mishaps and misunderstandings. But following God is not a bottom-line business in which we earn points. It’s not a case of scratching and clawing so that we can win acceptance. If we are calmly desirous of God’s best for our lives, if we are faithfully doing what we can to bring it about, we can travel in confidence through the holidays. Seekers of God’s best travel lightly. The burden of seeking is diminished by the promise that when we seek, we will find; and when we find, we will not be disappointed.

Our travels through the holiday season will not be the sort of experience we can predict and plot out with absolute certainty. There will be surprises and challenges.

That’s how it was during the first Christmas. The only “Hallmark” moment was when angels sang to the shepherds. The rest of the story was fraught with challenges.

There were two mysterious pregnancies. There were men who were slow to believe tidings from the angels. God’s son was born in a barn. The wise men had to go home by another route. Mary and Joseph made a hasty, unplanned move to Egypt to save their little son. Someone said: “Blessed are the flexible, they will not be bent out of shape.” Please know this: None of the detours in the story could change the rightness of it.

People of faith can have that same assurance about the detours and challenges of our lives — at Christmas and throughout the year. God is writing our stories. Rightness has already been established.

Rev. Paul Arnold is directing pastor at Pontiac First United Methodist Church