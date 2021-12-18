Wall St. tumbles, rounds off rancorous week mostly lower

High demand for electric vehicles and consumer electronics, coupled with global chip shortage, is helping the semiconductor industry thrive. Wall Street analysts expect low-priced semiconductor stocks Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and Summit (WISA) to more than double in the near term. Therefore, it could be worth adding these stocks to your watchlist.The rising demand for semiconductor chips from several industries such as automotive and electronics has created a massive imbalance between supply and demand. The resultant increase in prices has been favorable for the semiconductor industry. As a result, semiconductor stocks are gaining investors’ attention. This is evident from the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF’s (XSD) 18.1% gains over the past three months versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF’s (SPY) 6.4% returns.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO