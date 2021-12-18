ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall St. tumbles, rounds off rancorous week mostly lower

By SOURAV D
Financial World
Financial World
 4 days ago
On Friday, all three key indices of Wall St had wrapped up the session lower with trade-sensitive Dow and Wall Street bellwether S&P 500 shrugging off more than 1.0 per cent each, as investors’ worries over the rapidly spreading Omicron variant appeared to be mounting, while a faster bond-tapering program that...

Wall St. posts strong gains as Nike, Micron boost offset Omicron slide

On Tuesday, all three key indices of Wall St. gained across the board with tech stocks pulling the strings in the day’s US capital market, while an upsurge in Nike followed by a robust quarterly earnings’ report alongside a sharp uptick in Micron shares following remarks that the chipmaker was witnessing an ease in a global-scale chip shortage, helped Nasdaq close nearly 2.5 per cent higher.
