Bartlesville, OK

Local police planning "Christmas citations"

By Daisy Creager, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 4 days ago
In a new community engagement effort, the Bartlesville and Dewey police departments plan to issue “Christmas Citations,” making random traffic stops to distribute gifts instead of tickets.

The departments are accepting donations of unwrapped toys, gift cards and cash for the first iteration of Operation Christmas Citation. The stops will occur between Tuesday and Thursday, with officers handing out hams, turkeys, stockings for any kids in the car and other items received through donations.

“It gives the officer a chance to give a positive impression, especially if there’s kids in the car,” BPD Capt. Jay Hastings said. “This gives them a chance to randomly stop people and give them a little bit of joy.”

Donations can be made at the Bartlesville Police Station, 615 S Johnstone Ave., or during an event on Sunday at Crossing 2nd, 215 E 2nd St. The restaurant will be accepting donations from 6 to 9:30 p.m. and offering free pictures with Santa from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

This will be the first such effort made by BPD. Hastings said it is part of an ongoing effort to build relationships between officers and the community — especially considering the police are not often called for a positive event.

“A lot of times when people get stopped, they’re getting traffic citations or they call the police because there’s some sort of crime or they need help. This gives a positive contact and an opportunity to build community relationships between officers and individuals,” Hastings said.

“It takes a joint effort. We need to be able to trust each other if we’re going to prevent crime in our community. It’s another avenue to make a positive impression. Especially during the holidays when things can be hectic.”

In a similar effort to brighten the holidays for local families, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office gathered 38 families at their office Thursday to distribute $14,000 worth of gifts.

The office raises money annually for the program, in which they connect with local nonprofits and schools to identify families in need and buy them Christmas gifts. This year’s donations enabled the WCSO to provide gifts to 102 children, with items including toys, shoes, bedding, mattresses and more.

WCSO raised money for the program through events throughout the year and a team of volunteers bought and wrapped the gifts.

Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

