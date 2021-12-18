How to make red velvet thumbprint cookies with cream cheese frosting

"The Great American Baking Show" winner Vallery Lomas joined "Good Morning America" with a festive thumbprint cookie to add to the 12 Days of Christmas Cookies lineup.

"I didn’t feel connected to the baking community until I joined Instagram. The second picture I posted was of these thumbprint cookies. To my surprise, they were reposted by one of my favorite baking magazines, Southern Living! I got about ten followers from the repost, but it was the early affirmation that I needed to let me know my work resonated with people," said Lomas, the author of "Life Is What You Bake It," her first baking cookbook featuring over 100 recipes.

"The bright red color with a hint of chocolate in these cookies fits the classic red velvet cake profile (and makes them extra festive!). Instead of the typical chocolate Kiss in the center, these thumbprints call for a cream cheese frosting. By piping the creamy white frosting into the indentations, you get the classic cone center and a creamy complement to the chewy red velvet cookie."

Clarkson Potter/Random House - PHOTO: "Life Is What You Bake It," published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.

Red Velvet Thumbprints

Makes: 2 dozen cookies

Ingredients

1 1/4 cups (150g) all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

3 tablespoons (15g) unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 cup (1 stick/113g) unsalted butter, room temperature

3/4 cup (150g) granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon red food coloring (optional)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/4 recipe cream cheese frosting (see below)

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 F and place a rack in the middle of the oven. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat.

Whisk together the flour and salt in a medium bowl. Sift in the cocoa powder and whisk to combine.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter and sugar and beat on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Add the egg, food coloring (if using), and vanilla, and continue to beat until combined, an additional 1 minute, using a rubber spatula to scrape the bottom and the sides of the bowl as needed.

Reduce the speed to low and add the flour mixture. Mix on low speed until just combined. Scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl.

Scoop out 1 heaping tablespoon of the dough and roll it between your palms to form a 1-inch ball (the dough can be a little sticky!). Place the ball on the prepared baking sheet, and make more balls, keeping them 2 inches apart on the baking sheet. Use the knuckle of your index finger or the end of a wooden spoon to press an indentation in the center of each ball (don’t press too deep—you don’t want to poke through to the other side of the dough).

Bake the cookies until they appear dried out and their aroma wafts through your kitchen, about 12 minutes. Allow the cookies to cool on a rack for 5 minutes, then gently press into the center of each cookie again with your knuckle.

Allow to cool completely before piping or spooning the cream cheese frosting into the indentations and serving.

Cream cheese frosting ingredients

1 (8-ounce) package (1 cup/226g) cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup (1 stick/113g) unsalted butter, room temperature

4 cups (300g) confectioners’ sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

Make the cream cheese frosting: Add the cream cheese, butter, confectioners’ sugar, and vanilla to the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. Mix on low speed until the ingredients come together, then increase the speed to medium and mix until creamy, about 5 minutes.