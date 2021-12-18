You Will Use This One Knife More Than Any Other Tool in Your Kitchen

Ree Drummond has made a name for herself (that name being The Pioneer Woman, of course) thanks to her cooking prowess. On TV, in cookbooks, on her website, and in her branded lines of cooking, kitchen, and home goods, her life is food-centric, and she wouldn't have it any other way. "My life is really in the kitchen most of the time," she said during a recent Mashed interview. "I hope it shows that I have so much passion for what I do, cooking, having my cooking shows, writing cookbooks. I still, I guess 12 years after my first cookbook, I still love the whole process and hearing from people who are making [my] recipes ... I think when I stop having fun and feeling passionate about it, I probably should pack it up because the passion I feel is sort of my fuel."

