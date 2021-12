Hamilton Heights rolled up its win streak to seven games on Tuesday by dominating two Fort Wayne teams as part of the Summit Conference Classic. First, the Class 3A No. 6 Huskies won at Bishop Dwenger 59-30. Heights led 24-6 after the first quarter and 37-11 at halftime, with Camryn Runner pouring in 14 points and MyKayla Moran scoring nine. The two would finish as Heights’ leading scorers, with Runner totaling 20 points and Moran 15. Runner finished with five 3-pointers and Ella Hickok had two 3s.

HAMILTON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO