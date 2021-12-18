ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Tories have released a cookbook called ‘Corridors of Flour’ and Boris Johnson’s recipe screams student

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
 4 days ago
A book of recipes titled ‘Corridors of Flour’ is one of the latest bits of merchandise being offered by the Tories on their online shop, and it’s exactly what you’d expect from the Conservative Party.

On sale for £24.95, the cookbook features foodie favourites from prime ministers, peers, MPs, police and crime commissioners and more.

A description of the product reads: “For the first time in thirty years, the Conservative Party has published a cookbook — and it’s guaranteed to get you turning on the hob and heating up the oven.

“From soups to oatcakes, scones to pasta, these recipes are perfect for quiet nights in — not to mention dinner parties, birthday parties, and any kind of party except the Labour Party.

“So go on, get your copy today and make your meals the toast of the town.”

Speaking of toast, Boris Johnson’s offering is unsurprisingly uninspired, offering up his own take on cheese on toast. His “oven-ready” Brexit deal has probably gone off at this point.

For best results, we’re told you have to “keep grilling until the edges of the cheese have turned brown and perforated and are faintly scabby in appearance and texture”.

We understand the prime minister isn’t referring to himself here, and we’re rather surprised that Liz Truss didn’t offer up this recipe, given how often she likes to talk about cheese.

That. Is. A. Disgrace.

And we think we can safely say that there’s nothing about cheese with a little bit of wine in this book.

Elsewhere, Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison offers up a bacon-and-Wotsit-topped mac and cheese, while the late former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s recipe is suitably fishy: fish cakes.

Slim pickings from a party which had to U-turn on giving children free school meals, if you ask us.

Thankfully we can only see a small selection of the recipes on the Conservative Party website, but we noted a distinct lack of gammon for the Brexiteers.

No Eton Mess in sight, either.

Oh well.

Telegraph

Boris Johnson accused of lying over flat refurbishment as Tories landed with fine

Boris Johnson has been accused of misleading his standards adviser after an official investigation found he had asked a Tory donor to pay thousands of pounds to fund the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat. The long-running controversy over the flat was reignited on Thursday after the Electoral Commission announced...
POLITICS
The Independent

Tory MP warns ‘game’s up’ for Boris Johnson if he misleads Commons over No 10 Christmas party

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale has warned the “game’s up” for Boris Johnson if he deliberately misleads the House of Commons over a Christmas party held at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last winter.It comes after leaked footage from Downing Street’s multi-million pound press briefing room emerged on Tuesday evening, showing senior aides to the prime minister laughing as they rehearsed potential questions over a banned festive party.The video, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” — which would have been December 18, the same day The Daily Mirror reported...
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘He’s clueless’: faith in Boris Johnson wavers in Tory stronghold Margate

The citizens of Margate, wrote TS Eliot, were “humble people who expect nothing”. That seems to include their expectations of prime minister Boris Johnson. After weeks of revelations about lockdown Christmas parties, accusations of lying about his Downing Street flat refurbishment, and claims that he ordered dogs and cats to be given priority in the Afghanistan evacuation, Johnson’s popularity has slumped in the polls.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures approved by Commons – despite almost 100 Tory MPs rebelling

Boris Johnson’s Covid plan B measures for England have been approved by the Commons, despite almost 100 Conservative MPs rebelling in a major blow to the prime minister’s authority.The introduction of Covid passes for crowded venues — the most contentious element of the plan among Tory backbenchers — was passed by 369 by 126 votes, with Mr Johnson forced to rely on Labour votes to get the measure through Parliament.Despite an eleventh-hour attempt by the prime minister to win over potential rebels in an address to the 1922 committee of Tory MPs, 97 voted against the proposals, marking the...
WORLD
The Independent

First Tory MP publicly confirms sending letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson

Conservative MP Sir Roger Gale has become the first Tory to confirm publicly that he has sent a letter of no confidence in Boris Johnson to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady.Some 55 letters are needed to trigger a confidence vote by the 361 Tory MPs, with a simple majority needed to force a new leadership election.Few in Westminster expect the necessary letters to be sent soon, but Sir Roger said he believes Mr Johnson will not lead the Tories into the next general election and could be unseated well before its expected date in 2024.The veteran MP for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson warned leadership challenge ‘on cards’ after massive Tory rebellion

Boris Johnson has been warned that a leadership challenge is “on the cards” in the New Year after 99 Conservative MPs defied him over Plan B Covid restrictions in the largest rebellion of his premiership.The prime minister was forced to rely on the votes of Labour MPs to win Commons approval for the introduction of Covid passes at nightclubs and sports and entertainment venues, which comes into effect in England on Wednesday.Sir Keir Starmer said the vote was a “very significant blow to the already damaged authority of the prime minister”, showing he was “too weak to discharge the basic...
POLITICS
