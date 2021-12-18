ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

LVMH Settles Claims Related to Bernard Squarcini

By Jennifer Weil
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rs4qf_0dQPERg400
A Louis Vuitton handbag. Courtesy Photo

CASE CLOSED: The Paris judicial court on Friday validated an agreement reached with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, which will pay 10 million euros to settle claims that Bernard Squarcini, a former head of internal intelligence for France-turned-consultant, spied for the company.

This included allegations by filmmaker and journalist François Ruffin that he was subject to surveillance by Squarcini at LVMH’s request during the filming of “Merci Patron” (or “Thanks Boss,” in English). That “Roger & Me”-style documentary chronicled the struggles of a couple that loses their jobs at a Kenzo suit factory when production is moved to Eastern Europe. In it, Ruffin takes LVMH chief Bernard Arnault to task for their plight. The film won the César award for best documentary in 2017.

Squarcini, who founded his own intelligence firm in 2013, remains under investigation for other alleged crimes.

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Louis Vuitton Taps Youssef Marquis as Fashion Communications Director

Click here to read the full article. NEW YEAR, NEW LOUIS: Louis Vuitton has tapped Youssef Marquis as its new fashion communication director, effective Jan. 3. Marquis will be based in Paris and report directly to Stefano Cantino, the luxury house’s senior vice president of communication and events.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022Photos from the 'Eternals' Press TourPhotos from the 'Eternals' Los Angeles Film Premiere A graduate of the École des Hautes Études en Sciences de l’Information et de la Communication (CELSA), a French communication and journalism school that is part of the Sorbonne university, Marquis joins Vuitton after a 13-year...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nadja Swarovski Exits Family Company Amid Ongoing Corporate Shakeup

LONDON — The family shakeup at Swarovski is gathering pace, with longtime brand champion and foundation founder Nadja Swarovski stepping down as executive board member and exiting the company as of Dec. 31. Swarovski, who founded the Swarovski Foundation, will also quit day-to-day operations of that organization, and hold...
BUSINESS
WWD

Media People: Paul-Emmanuel Reiffers, Founder and CEO of Mazarine

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — Cast an eye on the Paris fashion scene, and you’ll quickly realize that Paul-Emmanuel Reiffers has a finger in every pie. The founder and chief executive officer of creative consulting firm Mazarine is active in every aspect of luxury and fashion, from advertising and content creation to technology solutions, design and packaging, event organizing, media and art.More from WWDLouis Vuitton Men's Pre-Fall 2022'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the Premiere in ChanelRed Carpet Looks From the 'House of Gucci' L.A. Premiere The agency’s Mazarine Digital division offers services ranging from brand...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheStreet

Amazon Settles Suit Over Fake Cashmere Claim

A lawsuit launched by the cashmere industry against e-commerce giant Amazon.com AMZN and a U.S. seller on its site alleging "false advertising and unfair competition" has been settled. The Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute (CCMI) said recently the lawsuit it filed in November in U.S. federal court "has been...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernard Squarcini
Person
Louis Vuitton
Person
Bernard Arnault
Person
François Ruffin
World Soccer Talk

Abramovich settles libel claim over Putin book

London (AFP) – Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich said Wednesday he had accepted an apology and rewrites after suing the author and publisher of a book about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle. Abramovich sued publisher HarperCollins and investigative journalist Catherine Belton in the High Court over...
WORLD
WWD

Year in Review: C-suite Changes Shake Up the Industry

Click here to read the full article. Several changes at the C-suite level shook up the industry in 2021, and the newly appointed chief executive officers will have plenty to tackle as brands increasingly reach out to new customers, expand their digital prowess, fine-tune their storytelling and work on navigating travel restrictions, the increasing costs of materials, shipment issues and pandemic-related headaches. Much is expected of Marco Gobbetti, for example, who will join the publicly listed Salvatore Ferragamo on Jan. 1 from Burberry. The company has already returned to profitability under the lead of former CEO Micaela le Divelec Lemmi, who...
BUSINESS
WWD

Year in Review: Big Was Beautiful in Luxury Goods

Click here to read the full article. One billion euros used to be enough for bragging rights in the fashion business. Now some of Europe’s most vibrant luxury players are flirting with 10 billion euros, and a few with 15 billion euros or even 20 billion euros. This year proved that there’s no size limit for power brands as the likes of Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, Dior, Cartier and Hermès continued to grow at a brisk clip, leading to a bifurcation in the market that shows no sign of letting up.More from WWD'King Richard' Star Demi Singleton Gets Ready for the...
BUSINESS
WWD

Aeffe MD Exits Fashion Group

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Fashion group Aeffe SpA and Marcello Tassinari, group managing director, have terminated their relationship in a consensual agreement. Aeffe, which is publicly listed in Milan, comprises the Alberta Ferretti, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Moschino and Pollini brands.More from WWDAlberta Ferretti RTW Spring 2022Alberta Ferretti Hosts Events during Venice Film FestivalAlberta Ferretti Resort 2022 Chief executive officer Simone Badioli will take over ad interim. The changes were revealed on Friday at the end of trading. The board of directors that day decided to no longer appoint a new general manager, but is instead setting up an...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lvmh#Eastern Europe#Paris#C Sar
shorenewsnetwork.com

Daimler settles diesel emission claims in Canada for $197 million

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Daimler on Friday said it agreed to settle claims in Canada that some of its diesel vehicles likely contained a “defeat device” used to cheat emissions testing, an accusation the German luxury carmaker denies. Daimler said the settlement will cost about C$250.2 million dollars ($197 million).
ECONOMY
WWD

LVMH Opens Applications for Ninth LVMH Prize

Click here to read the full article. START YOUR CREATIVE ENGINES: Applications for the 2022 LVMH Prize for Young Fashion Designers are now open, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announced on Wednesday. Designers under 40 years old and with two commercialized ready-to-wear collections under their belt have until Jan. 30 to submit their applications via LVMHprize.com, the group said.More from WWDInside the Temple of Parisian Lifestyle: Pictures of La SamaritaineAll the Celebrities Performing at Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2021 ShowLouis Vuitton Men's Spring 2021 in Tokyo For this ninth edition, semifinalists will be chosen by a panel of experts on March 2....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
BBC

Brigitte Macron to sue over false claims she was born male

Brigitte Macron is set to take legal action over an internet conspiracy theory that she is a transgender woman and was born male. The French first lady has been targeted on social media with the false claims, after they were published on a far-right website in September then circulated by conspiracy theorists.
POLITICS
Reuters

Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Economy
WWD

Year in Review: Alber Elbaz Dies — and the Industry Remembers Him

Click here to read the full article. Alber Elbaz was not the first fashion designer and industry insider lost to COVID-19, but his death at age 59 on April 24 cast a pall on the budding notion of a vaccine-supported pandemic recovery. Tributes poured in as industry titans, retailers and designers remembered Elbaz’s ebullient character and unassailable joie de vivre, an irreverent creator of joyful and clever women’s wear, and a steadfast friend who loved with generosity.More from WWDRemembering the People We Lost in 2021Designers and Celebrities Pay Tribute to Alber Elbaz in ParisAll the Looks from AZ Factory Tribute Show...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Breaking Down the ‘Emily in Paris’ Fashion

Click here to read the full article. Few shows have caused as much fashion discussion in recent years as “Emily in Paris,” the Darren Star-created, Lily Collins-led Netflix series that shows what an American girl from Chicago might wear if transplanted to Paris for a PR job. Is it French understated chic? Absolutely not. But you simply can’t look away from the concoctions Emily puts together, fashion train wrecks as they might be. Season two is out now on Netflix, with costumes by Marylin Fitoussi (Patricia Field serves as costume consultant). It’s worth noting, right off the bat, Emily’s love for...
TV & VIDEOS
WWD

Year in Review: The IPO Rush Transforming Fashion

Click here to read the full article. In a world of change, there’s at least one constant: fashion still knows how to find a trend and run with it.  In 2021, it was the IPO.More from WWDAlessandra Rich Pre-Fall 2022"Virgil Was Here": A Look at the Life and Death of Virgil AblohTop 10 Men's and Women's Shows of 2021 Despite the pandemic, social distancing and the rest of it, government stimulus helped keep consumer spending and the stock market humming this year.  With Wall Street repeatedly setting new highs after a short, very steep lockdown recession, the getting was simply too good to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Year in Review: ‘Virgil Was Here’: A Look at the Life and Death of Virgil Abloh

Click here to read the full article. Virgil Abloh’s death at age 41 from a rare form of cancer sent shock waves not through only the fashion world but also the broader culture, from music to the skate scene, where his roots lay, to his native state of Illinois. “For over two years, Virgil valiantly battled a rare, aggressive form of cancer, cardiac angiosarcoma,” read the Instagram post announcing his death on Nov. 28. “He chose to endure his battle privately since his diagnosis in 2019, undergoing numerous challenging treatments, all while helming several significant institutions that span fashion, art and...
HIP HOP
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Sneaker and Streetwear Boutique Portal Debuts at Mohegan Sun + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Dec. 21, 2021: A new sneaker and streetwear boutique has opened at the Mohegan Sun resort and casino in Uncasville, Connecticut. Called “Portal,” the retailer describes its vision on its website as such: “Fashion provides us with a way to stand out – on our own terms. Established on a reverence for sneaker and streetwear culture – our mission is to share this passion through contextual storytelling and experiential access to curated collections from the creators that shape...
RETAIL
WWD

Year in Review: Bottega Veneta, Daniel Lee Surprise Split

Click here to read the full article. Eyes will be on the new course of Bottega Veneta when Matthieu Blazy holds his first show as creative director on Feb. 26. The event will also mark the brand’s return to Milan Fashion Week after shows held in cities such as London, Berlin and Detroit over the past few seasons. Blazy, previously design director, was promoted internally a few days after the surprising and sudden exit of Daniel Lee in November. The breaking news made headlines for days to come, with many wondering what had prompted the split, since Lee had helped revive...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Timothée Chalamet and Haider Ackermann Team on Charitable Hoodie

Click here to read the full article. Timothée Chalamet and Haider Ackermann are embarking on a joint charitable initiative. The actor and fashion designer revealed on Wednesday that they teamed on a charitable hoodie that benefits Afghanistan Libre, an organization that fights for women’s and children’s rights in the country. The two figures shared the news on their Instagram accounts, posting photos of themselves wearing the hoodie.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in 'And Just Like That'The Top Trending Celebrity Style of 2021The Standout Fashion Moments from the 2021 Gotham Awards “So for a couple of years now @h.a and I have...
CHARITIES
WWD

WWD

13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
868K+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy