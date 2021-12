On December 10, 2021, the Supreme Court of the United States issued rulings in a pair of cases related to Texas’ S.B. 8. S.B. 8 restricted abortion procedures after six weeks of pregnancy and authorized private civil right of action related to violations of the law. One case, United States v. Texas, questioned whether the federal government had standing to sue to block enforcement of S.B. 8. The other, Whole Women’s Health v. Jackson, questioned who providers could sue to prevent enforcement of the law.

