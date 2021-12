By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Super Bowl XLIX between the Patriots and Seahawks was an emotional roller coaster for all who watched. And Richard Sherman rode that ride along with everyone else. At the peak of his powers, Sherman quickly went from mocking Darrelle Revis to becoming a meme in a very short span of time. Super Bowl-winning Malcolm Butler interceptions at the goal line have been known to have that type of effect. Of course, the sideline mocking of Revis was not out of the ordinary for Sherman, who was as outspoken — and good — as anyone at the cornerback position....

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO