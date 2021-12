Gorgeous brand new home in a gated community with a community pool. Designed for urban living at it's best with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an oversized loft- perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops, wood look tile in all the right places. Home includes the latest smart home technology, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and refrigerator. This floorplan offers a private backyard and side yard plus a 2 car garage. Don't forget about the community pool. This prime location is quick 5 minute drive to the airport, or a short jaunt to Downtown Phoenix or Old town Scottsdale. This centrally located new build will hit all the right buttons on your ''must have'' list.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO