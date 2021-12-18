ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

1220 N 44th Street #49

oucampus.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpacious Renovated Two Bedoom One Bath First Floor - Are you ready for a higher level of living? Discover the latest and greatest at Urban Connected. Our luxurious community is like no other and offers the perfect combination of modern sophistication, tranquility, and convenience in an...

www.oucampus.org

Comments / 0

Related
oucampus.org

3357 W Harmont Dr.

3bd 2ba Townhouse - Recently Remodel! - Great Opportunity! Move in ready rare to find 3-bedroom 2 bath with cozy private patio and 2 car garage! Entire home has just bent remodel with modern interior painting, all white cabinetry with modern black appliances! Tile & laminate flooring all through out! Minutes from i-17 and all shopping centers! Shared coin operated laundry units! $75 monthly charge for water, sewer & trash.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

816 N Revere

ADORABLE 2BDRM 2BATH REMODELED MESA APARTMENT! - TEXT JENNIFER with LOTUS REAL ESTATE AT 602-832-3147 FOR VIEWING/RENTAL INFO. New Paint, New Flooring, New Appliances, New Painted Kitchen Cabinets. This beautiful, move-in ready remodeled apartment home located in Mesa, AZ is one you don’t want to pass up! In great location just minutes away from Mesa Riverview Shopping Center, Restaurant, ASU and major Freeways. Covered Parking. Extra Separate Storage.
MESA, AZ
oucampus.org

4332 E Berkeley rd

Gorgeous brand new home in a gated community with a community pool. Designed for urban living at it's best with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and an oversized loft- perfect for entertaining. Granite countertops, wood look tile in all the right places. Home includes the latest smart home technology, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer and refrigerator. This floorplan offers a private backyard and side yard plus a 2 car garage. Don't forget about the community pool. This prime location is quick 5 minute drive to the airport, or a short jaunt to Downtown Phoenix or Old town Scottsdale. This centrally located new build will hit all the right buttons on your ''must have'' list.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

4722 E. Bell Road

Pelican - The Pelican two bedroom home is spacious and inviting. You will enjoy the eat-in dining area, spacious and comfortable living room,large bedrooms, a walk in closet in each bedroom and two private patios on the second and third levels. You can afford to live near work and play!
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phoenix Sky Harbor#Downtown Phoenix#Urban Connected#Loop 202#Old#Arizona State University
oucampus.org

6729 N 32nd Ave

Cozy home in nice location - AVAILABLE NOW!!! 2+ bedrooms, 2.5 baths single level! This home could be 3 BR's. Possibilities are endless. No carpeting, all cement flooring throughout. 1 room off of master does not have a closet or could be sitting area or den. There is separate living area/BR/den off of the kitchen that is extra double room with separate AC unit. Bright open living room, dining area plus eat in kitchen. Nice size rooms, large back yard, covered patio and storage shed. Close to schools, parks & Hwy. Pets upon approval.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

5223 N 24 St 206

Phoenix Biltmore Condo 2/2 Golf Tennis Swim Dine - Property Id: 801085. High End Modern Condo fully furnished. Long term seasonal rental preferred. Views of The Biltmore Golf Course, Wrigley Mansion and Piestewa Peek Mountain. Amenities: Pool, Jacuzzi, Gym, Guard Gate, Reserved Parking, Direct access to Biltmore Fashion Park Mall (Saks Fifth Ave and other luxury retailers). Other shopping and dining within biking distance or short drive: Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack, Snooze, Pizza Bianco, Container Store.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

2006 N 51st St

RENOVATED 3BR/2BA Available 12/4/2021 - This newly renovated 3br/2ba features stainless steel appliances, new hard wood plank floors, washer/dryer in unit!. Pricing is $2020.43/month which includes rent, water, sewer, trash, and tax. Pets are $30/month/pet. Resident pays power through SRP. The Duff Apartments (previously 51st St Apartments) are located at...
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

4041 S. 44th Way

48th St & Broadway, 3 bed 1 bath town home $950/month - Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath townhouse in a great location. Large unit with over 900 square feet. Close to Tempe, ASU, Downtown Phoenix, Airport, I-10, 60, and the 202. Don't miss this one! To view please call The Hernandez Team 480-703-4580. Apply online: arizonaeliteproperties.com.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Hiking
oucampus.org

1886 E Don Carlos Ave

3 bedroom 2 bath Tempe Rental - Property Id: 751637. Tempe townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, one-car garage and private backyard. Excellent floor plan with living room, kitchen, dining area and 1/2 bath on the 1st floor, and bedroom and 2 baths upstairs. New dark, vinyl wood flooring throughout the home. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and pull-down faucet. Upstairs is a large master with full spa bathroom, double sinks & large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms, an additional full bathroom and linen closet. The stairway features a skylight and the home comes with a Nest smart thermostat and Ring video doorbell. Private backyard with covered patio, separate turf and paved areas -- great for entertaining, lounging or pets. Unit backs to community pool with private entrance through gate in backyard. Minutes from the light rail, ASU, downtown Tempe, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, Cubs Stadium, dining, shopping, freeways + more.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1833 East Harvard Street

2 bed/1 bath house, central location walking distance to Children's hospital, easy quick access to downtown Phoenix, Tempe, ASU, Scottsdale and the whole valley. Will be renovated with new flooring, appliances, in unit washer/dryer. Available early December. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1833-east-harvard-street-phoenix-az-85006-unit-4-house/fdc4025b-b13e-480e-b8d7-e44c2aa0040c. Location. 1833 East Harvard Street, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1510.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

3055 W Lone Cactus Dr

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN NORTH PHOENIX *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1,101 square feet. The interior features a living room, eat in kitchen, master bedroom with a walk in closet, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, vinyl and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups inside the garage. The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, patio and grass back yard.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1215 W Vogel Ave

Quaint Phoenix Bungalow - Detached Phoenix home featuring 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on a HUGE lot! Enjoy plenty of backyard space, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options with Metroplex Mall just minutes away. No Cats Allowed. Location. 1215 W Vogel Ave, Phoenix, AZ. Address approximated. Rent. $1400.
PHOENIX, AZ
oucampus.org

1802 E Missouri Ave

REMODELED 3 BEDROOM WITH HUGE BACKYARD IN THE HEART OF BILTMORE AREA - This charming and beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home is located in the highly desirable Beverly Park neighborhood. Located on a corner lot just down the street from the Historic Biltmore Resort. Turn key and Move-in ready! Open floorplan with great room and formal dining area. Kitchen has breakfast bar, granite counter tops, Stainless Steel appliances, and refinished white kitchen cabinets. Bathrooms have been renovated with granite countertops, new tiling in the showers, and rainfall shower heads. .Enclosed patio space can be used for entertaining outdoors. Located just down the street from Madison Elementary for an easy walk to school! Quick and convenient access to Biltmore shopping, fine dining, freeways, local boutiques, Starbucks, airport, hospitals, Downtown Phoenix, and much more! Neighborhood connects to canal providing biking/jogging trail. Beautiful large yard with mature trees and irrigated grass. Tenant pays for utilities and cares for landscaping. Pets on owner approval. $2275 security dep, 250 cleaning dep, 150 rekey/admin fee, first mo rent. Tenant pays additional 2.3% monthly city rental tax.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

3301 West Loma Lane

2 Bedroom + 1.75 Bath + 1-Car Garage with Balcony - This cute 2-bedroom, 1.75 bathroom features a 1-car garage and 1 assigned outdoor parking spot along with in-unit laundry. Both bedrooms feature carpet and living area features tile throughout. Enjoy having your own laundry that is conveniently located in-unit. A private balcony makes it easy to enjoy the beautiful Arizona evenings. Please note, only documented assistance animals are allowed at this property. This home is in a great location with easy access to I-17, Grand Canyon University, along with a bus stop right around the corner and a grocery store within a 5-minute walk.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1032 E. Alameda Dr.

VERY NICE HOME IN THE HEART OF TEMPE! - Very nice ALL TILE 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 separate living areas and W/D included. New paint throughout, new blinds on most windows, walking distance to schools, bus line and shopping. In between I-60 and the ASU campus. Private yard and lovely half-circle driveway. NO PETS **6 month lease-will then go month to month**
TEMPE, AZ
oucampus.org

7977 W. Wacker Rd. #210

**1 BEDROOM/1 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WITH 600 SQUARE FEET IN PEORIA** - This is a 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with 600 square feet located in The Discovery @ the Orchards in Peoria. The interior of this upstairs unit features a living room with a fireplace, kitchen with breakfast bar, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, carpet & vinyl flooring and an inside laundry closet. The exterior includes a balcony, storage room, covered parking and a community pool.
PEORIA, AZ
oucampus.org

15050 W BLOOMFIELD RD

Amazing Single Family Home for Rent in Surprise - The home has been recently renovated with upgraded amenities throughout the property and has a fantastic layout. Home is located in a great neighborhood with a nice private backyard. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

7314 W Cheryl Drive

AVAILABLE NOW!! ** 6 Month Lease Only** - ** 6 Month Lease Only** This four bedroom home features tile, carpet, cabinets, ceiling fans, blinds and warm two tone paint throughout. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless steal appliances, french doors leading to oversized backyard with elongated covered patio, RV Gate, separate storage room with full size washer and dryer. NO HOA! Located within walking distance to Murphy Park and School. Glendale Community College and Saguaro Park are mins away. This one is sure to go fast.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

17335 West Jackson St.

Beautiful Single Family Home for Rent in Goodyear - The home has been recently renovated with upgraded amenities throughout the property and has a fantastic layout. Home is located in a great neighborhood with a nice private backyard. Come see what this highly desirable home has to offer and take advantage of this incredible space. https://www.authenticresidential.com/availability. To do a self showing for any of our properties please visit https://use.rently.com/
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

1701 E Colter #264 21260344 (001)

2 bedroom, 2 bath in BILTMORE SQUARE - This 2nd floor condo, has 2 large rooms and 2 full bathrooms. Cover patio off living room. Newly painted and new carpets with new tiled bathroom and flooring! Access to all property amenities. Washer and dryer inside unit. Reserved covered parking space.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy