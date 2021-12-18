1220 N 44th Street #49

3 bedroom 2 bath Tempe Rental - Property Id: 751637. Tempe townhome featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, one-car garage and private backyard. Excellent floor plan with living room, kitchen, dining area and 1/2 bath on the 1st floor, and bedroom and 2 baths upstairs. New dark, vinyl wood flooring throughout the home. Remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and pull-down faucet. Upstairs is a large master with full spa bathroom, double sinks & large walk-in closet. Two bedrooms, an additional full bathroom and linen closet. The stairway features a skylight and the home comes with a Nest smart thermostat and Ring video doorbell. Private backyard with covered patio, separate turf and paved areas -- great for entertaining, lounging or pets. Unit backs to community pool with private entrance through gate in backyard. Minutes from the light rail, ASU, downtown Tempe, Tempe Marketplace, Mesa Riverview, Cubs Stadium, dining, shopping, freeways + more.
Comments / 0