Kim Potter was seen wiping away tears as the court was shown footage of her reaction to shooting Black 20-year-old Daunte Wright in Minnesota earlier this year.The former Brooklyn Center police officer became emotional when never-before-seen footage of the immediate aftermath of the 11 April shooting was played in Hennepin County Courthouse on Wednesday during day one of her manslaughter trial.Ms Potter, a veteran police officer of 26 years, has said she mistook her firearm for a taser when she shot and killed Mr Wright after pulling him over for a traffic stop for expired licence plate tags and...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 14 DAYS AGO