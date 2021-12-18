ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News @ Night - Friday, December 17

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 4 days ago

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material...

video.foxnews.com

Never count out Fox News

Last Thursday, CNN’s “Reliable Sources” host Brian Stelter inventoried the reasons Fox News had experienced its “worst week”: There was the abrupt departure of anchor Chris Wallace from “Fox News Sunday,” the disclosure of text messages in which Fox News hosts counseled then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6, the removal of an antisemitic cartoon from the network’s social media and a judge’s ruling against Fox News in a lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems.
Chris Wallace Quitting Fox News

Fox executives routinely pointed to Chris Wallace in defending themselves from criticism that the network is a dangerous propaganda channel. Wallace gave Fox News a thin veneer of respectability; and now, the veneer is gone. Wallace should have left the channel years ago. His legacy now includes allowing his reputation...
Fox News Disappears Lara Logan From the Air Following Fauci Attack

Following her comments about Dr. Anthony Fauci during a Fox News appearance on Monday, Lara Logan has been noticeably absent from the airwaves this week, having made zero appearances since. “Has Lara Logan been quietly benched by Fox News? All indications are yes,” CNN’s Oliver Darcy pointed out in the...
Fox News Host Abruptly Announces Departure From Network

Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace surprisingly announced on Sunday he is leaving the network, effective immediately. Just two hours after he said goodbye to viewers, CNN confirmed Wallace will join its new CNN+ streaming platform to host a weekday show. Wallace hosted Fox News Channel's Sunday morning show for 18 years.
'I was on the phone in real time': Fox News' Tucker Carlson reveals his son Buckley was working in the Captiol during the Jan. 6 riot as he brushes off criticism of his Patriot Purge series

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has revealed that his son, a Congressional staffer, was working in the US Capitol during the January 6 riot. Carlson was responding to criticism that his controversial series Patriot Purge was a whitewash or 'revisionist history' when he made the revelation on the Fourth Watch Podcast hosted by Steve Krakauer.
Bret Baier lashes out at Fox News criticism: "The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox"

Appearing on Fox News' MediaBuzz, Baier -- now considered the face of Fox News' news operation after Chris Wallace's exit -- blasted critics like Don Lemon who said Fox News should no longer be considered a news operation and shouldn't be called on at White House news briefings. “I think that there’s emotion at play, there’s an effort figure out an angle at play,” Baier said. “The biggest, the loudest critics of Fox are not ones who watch Fox, and see the difference between Special Report and Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson. Anybody who watches sees the difference.”
Fox News drops testing option for office workers and will require vaccination

Employees in Fox News’s New York office will now have to show proof of vaccine, the Fox Corporation told staff on Friday.The company is removing the choice for employees to opt for a test instead of a shot, and will require them to have their first dose by 27 December, the New York Times reported.New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has issued a mandate that requires businesses to enforce vaccinations among their staff or face fines. The mayor called it a “pre-emptive strike” to curb the winter spread of Covid, and the highly contagious Omicron variant.“This is the biggest crisis...
Anthony Fauci Says Fox News’ Jesse Watters Should Be “Fired On The Spot” For “Kill Shot” Rhetoric

UPDATED, with Fox News comment: Anthony Fauci said that Fox News’ Jesse Watters should be “fired on the spot” after he used violent metaphorical terms to describe how President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser could be confronted in public. Watters spoke on Monday night to Turning Point USA, the right-wing pro-Trump youth group, and was describing how people could “ambush” Fauci with a camera to ask him questions, something that could elicit a “kill shot,” a term for an ultimate clip that would garner attention and be played over and over again. Fauci has been subjected to death threats throughout the pandemic,...
KFBK Morning News Show Recap - Friday December 10th

Investigators think a machine gun may have sparked the Caldor Fire. Sources tell the Sacramento Bee that investigators are looking into a possible target practice incident. The criminal complaint alleges that 32-year-old Travis Shane Smith and his 66-year-old father, David Scott Smith, converted a firearm into a machine gun and that they possessed a silencer. The two are being held at the El Dorado County Jail, each on on-million-dollars bail. They're scheduled to make their first court appearance through video call today.
Fauci: Fire Fox News Host Who Called for ‘Ambush’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Fox News host Jesse Watters should be “fired on the spot” for telling a crowd that they should “ambush” the nation’s leading infectious disease doctor. But Fauci said it was unlikely Watters would be punished by Fox News. “He’s gonna go, very likely, unaccountable,” he said. “I mean, whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything for him.” Watters made the comments at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Monday, encouraging attendees to confront Fauci in public by sharing a conspiracy theory that the doctor funded “dangerous research” in a Wuhan lab that led to the...
‘Fox News is putting a target on the back of top scientists’: Fellow medics back Fauci in Watters row

More health experts are calling for Fox News to take some kind of action after one of its most prominent hosts, The Five’s Jesse Watters, used inflammatory language while describing a hypothetical scenario in which activists harassed Dr Anthony Fauci of the White House’s Covid-19 response team.The controversy began over the weekend when Mr Watters spoke at the annual Turning Point USA convention, a meeting of the conservative youth organisation that was this year held in Phoenix, Arizona.On Tuesday, dean Dr Peter Hotez of Baylor College of Medicine’s National School of Tropical Medicine joined CNN to address his own experience...
