Fox News @ Night - Friday, December 17

Dr. Anthony Fauci said Fox News host Jesse Watters should be “fired on the spot” for telling a crowd that they should “ambush” the nation’s leading infectious disease doctor. But Fauci said it was unlikely Watters would be punished by Fox News. “He’s gonna go, very likely, unaccountable,” he said. “I mean, whatever network he’s on is not going to do anything for him.”
Watters made the comments at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest on Monday, encouraging attendees to confront Fauci in public by sharing a conspiracy theory that the doctor funded “dangerous research” in a Wuhan lab that led to the...
