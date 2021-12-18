Little Chalfont could get new school and hundreds of homes

FIRST PHOTO: Makawao artist and gallery owner Jordanne Weinstein Perkins gets help with the mural she is painting at Pomaika’i Elementary School from kindergartener Rylie Owan, 6, Friday afternoon. The mural depicting a garden scene set against the backdrop of the West Maui Mountains is about 400 square feet and is located near the school’s Green Dream Garden. “It’s a great way to connect with our garden learning,” said Pomaika’i Arts Integration Curriculum Coordinator and Coach Kate Welch. Perkins said the project was made possible by generous donations, including from Marmac Ace Hardware, which provided the paint, and PPG Paint Store, which provided the sealant. “This mural project reinforces how art can impact education and it was an honor to be a part of this creative process,” said Perkins in a news release. “I truly enjoyed this collaborative effort with students shaping the concept for the mural while also helping with the painting. My hope is that this project will continue to inspire them to dream big and do good.”

MAKAWAO, HI ・ 9 DAYS AGO