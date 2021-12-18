ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Chalfont could get new school and hundreds of homes

By Rory Butler
buckinghamshirelive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Buckinghamshire village could be transformed with a new school and hundreds of homes. Plans submitted to Buckinghamshire Council include 380 homes, a retirement village and provision to cater for more pupils. Biddulph (Buckinghamshire) Ltd is asking for outline planning application to site the properties on over 29-hectare area...

www.buckinghamshirelive.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Elderly Care#Buckinghamshire Council#Buckinghamshire Rrb Ltd#Homestead Farm#Church Grove#Little Chalfont School
