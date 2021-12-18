Air Jordan 14 ‘Ginger’ Releasing as a Mid in 2022

Third time a charm? One of the rarest Air Jordan releases in history was this exclusive Air Jordan 1 that dropped exclusively in China. The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi was first created to celebrate the opening of Nike retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang. Part of a large XQ collection, which included 23 Classic XQ, 2 tees, a hat and a messenger bag, the Air Jordan 1 XQ was rumored to be limited to a measly 240 pairs and featured white, black, red, and gold with elegant embroidery on the mid-panel. In 2013, the Air Jordan 1 XQ released yet again, but with Nike Air on the tongue label.
Comments / 0