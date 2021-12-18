ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Air Jordan 14 ‘Ginger’ Releasing as a Mid in 2022

By Brian Betschart
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brand will launch several original low-top models as a mid in 2022. One of those will be the Air Jordan 14 ‘Ginger’ which is a fan favorite. The ‘Ginger’ Air Jordan 14 was originally released as a low-top back in...

Footwear News

The Innovative Air Jordan 11 Adapt to Release in a ‘Legend Blue’ Colorway

A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Max Plus Launching in Black and Royal Blue

We will continue to see multiple color options of the Air Max Plus during late 2021 and early 2022. For our latest look, the pair comes highlighted in Black and Royal Blue. As you can see, this Nike Air Max Plus utilizes Black mesh across the base while Grey leather lands on the mudguard, heel, and plastic toe cap. Next, Royal Blue adorns the gradient cage, and 3M reflective runs down the tongue. Other details include a White midsole and a Light Blue rubber outsole.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 4 "Infrared 23" Set To Drop Soon: Photos

The iconic Air Jordan 4 is back with a bang, introducing another upcoming colorway as the 2021 sneaker-calendar year begins to wrap up. This time in a new infrared and dark grey color pattern, Jordan's fans and sneakerheads alike will have an opportunity to cop the latest in the Jordan 4 collection, as the "Infrared 23" nears its upcoming release.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6-17-23 Set To Drop In Classic Red & White Offering: Photos

Jumpman has always been interested in hybrid sneakers over the last few years, although, it has been a while since a truly unique one came down the pipeline. Now, Jordan Brand is looking to change that as they have unleashed a new model called the Jordan 6-17-23. This shoe is a mix between the Jordan 6 and the Jordan 17. For those who aren't catching on, the 23 is what you get when you add 6 and 17 together. It also just so happens to make up Michael Jordan's infamous number.
Hypebae

Nike Releases a Sneaker-Boot Inspired by Northern Lights

Nike continues to expand its winter-ready offering, reimagining popular silhouettes as sneaker-boot hybrids. Following a “Light Bone” colorway, the Air Force 1 High Utility returns in icy blue and gray hues. Inspired by the Northern Lights, the Nike Air Force 1 High Utility 2.0 “Deep Freeze” features a leather and...
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi, One Of The Rarest Releases Ever, Is Dropping For A Third Time

Third time a charm? One of the rarest Air Jordan releases in history was this exclusive Air Jordan 1 that dropped exclusively in China. The Air Jordan 1 XQ aka Xing Qi was first created to celebrate the opening of Nike retail stores in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou & Shenyang. Part of a large XQ collection, which included 23 Classic XQ, 2 tees, a hat and a messenger bag, the Air Jordan 1 XQ was rumored to be limited to a measly 240 pairs and featured white, black, red, and gold with elegant embroidery on the mid-panel. In 2013, the Air Jordan 1 XQ released yet again, but with Nike Air on the tongue label.
sneakernews.com

Best Look Yet At The Air Jordan 1 Hi ’85 “Georgetown” Releasing February 2022

The Air Jordan 1 has exploded in popularity over the last two years, with new releases selling out instantly and past drops setting records on the after-market. As 2022 inches closer, Team Jumpman has begun teasing products prepped for the new calendar year, with a Hi ’85-version of Michael Jordan’s first signature sneaker expected to return in February via a “Georgetown” colorway.
Hypebae

The Air Jordan 3 Returns in "Cardinal Red"

Following the news of a rumored “Fire Red” colorway, another Air Jordan 3 has been revealed. Dubbed “Cardinal Red,” the shoe comes with a mostly white makeup with its wine-colored titular shade on the midsole, upper eyelets, lining and heel branding. Elsewhere, the sneaker features hits of golden yellow and elephant print details.
SneakerFiles

ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High Restocking In All 8 Colorways on Thanksgiving

Great news for those that missed out on the ALYX x Nike Air Force 1 High collaboration. Matthew M. Williams has announced that every colorway will restock on Thanksgiving. We saw the collection initially launch during Paris Fashion Week in 2020, which has now expanded to a total of 8 colorways. What all the Nike Air Force 1 High releases share is the use of premium leather, an ankle strap, and the 1017-ALYX-9SM logo placed on the lateral side.
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 Adapt Returns In University Blue

Just over a year ago, Jordan Brand celebrated the 25th anniversary of the timeless Air Jordan 11 by introducing the Air Jordan 11 Adapt, the self-lacing version of Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary design. Utilizing the brand’s Adaptive Fit technology, an innovation catapulted by the mythical Nike Mag from Back To The Future, the Air Jordan 11 Adapt combined the stylish sensibilities of the silhouette with next-gen technology. Today, we bring you a first look at the second colorway of the Jordan 11 Adapt in “University Blue”.
Footwear News

Images of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 ‘Beluga Reflective’ Have Emerged

Another iteration of Kanye West’s acclaimed Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 is on the way. This time, the sportswear giant is releasing the shoe in its original colorway but with a twist. Adidas product images have surfaced this week of the popular Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneaker in the latest “Beluga Reflective” makeup. Longtime fans of the Adidas Yeezy line will recognize this “Beluga” color scheme as a nearly identical pair dropped for the shoe’s debut in 2016. The shoe features various gray tones throughout the Primeknit upper and is coupled with a vibrant orange stripe on the lateral side that reads...
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Trainer 1 ‘Coriander’ Official Images

The Nike Air Trainer 1 will make a strong comeback with some interesting colorways and collaborations. While Travis Scott’s Air Force 1 has been delayed, we have a new pair to go over. Launching in 2022 is the ‘Coriander’ iteration. This Nike Air Trainer 1 features a Coriander, Ashen Slate,...
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 13 Receives the Classic "Court Purple" Treatment

Jordan Brand will often take some of its more popular color schemes and allow them to bounce around its many signature silhouettes. For example, the “Court Purple” treatment popped up on the classic Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG earlier this year, and now it will be making its way onto the Air Jordan 13 in 2022. First revealed by the Beaverton-headquartered company back in November, the kicks have finally emerged via official images.
Sole Collector

Another Air Jordan 11 Adapt Is on the Way

It looks like the “Cool Grey” makeup isn’t the only Air Jordan 11 style releasing this holiday season. There’s also a new colorway of the Air Jordan 11 Adapt that’s expected to hit shelves soon. Moments ago, official Nike product images of the “Legend Blue”...
hypebeast.com

Behind the HYPE: How the Nike Air Max 1 Became One of the Most Iconic and Influential Sneakers of All Time

When legendary footwear designer Tinker Hatfield introduced the concept for the Nike Air Max 1 in 1987, it was not well received by his colleagues. Like many ideas that are ahead of their time, others thought the running shoe was too risky and that Hatfield had pushed it too far. Cut to today, over three decades later, and the Air Max 1 is one of the most iconic and beloved silhouettes in Nike’s arsenal. It’s popular among celebrities and athletes, has been refreshed with numerous collaborations and colorways, and even has a day that’s dedicated entirely to celebrating the model. The latest installment of Behind the HYPE shares how the Air Max 1 went from a controversial running shoe to one of the most influential sneakers of all time.
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit "Slate Blue" Release Date Revealed

Kanye West has some brand new sneaker models on the horizon and fans are curious to see what kind of colorways will be dropping in the future. One shoe that the Yeezy brand has teased as of late is the Adidas Yeezy BSKTBL Knit which is set to debut in a lovely "Slate Blue" offering, which can be seen in the official images below.
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Nike Dunk Low "Dark Marina Blue"

Fresh Dunk colorways are being churned out by the team at alarming rates, and while the silhouette had an incredible year, it’s already getting prepared to drop in a multitude of new colorways in 2022. One of the iterations that will be stocked by the Swoosh family next year is the Nike Dunk Low “Dark Marina Blue,” and after first leaking back in October, the colorway’s official images have now surfaced.
