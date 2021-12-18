Today in sports history: Dec. 18

John Buck is the Head of School at Long Island Lutheran in New York. He is also the coach for one of the top high school boys basketball teams in the nation. Long Island Lutheran (5-1) was the fourth ranked public school team in America last week according to MaxPreps.com prior to a one-point loss to No. 24 Cardinal Hayes last Saturday in the Bronx. The Crusaders should still be high on that list when they arrive in Bristol next week for the 38th Arby’s Classic.

BRISTOL, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO