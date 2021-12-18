ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Popular Holiday Movies Have New Jersey Ties

By Jillian Pikora
 4 days ago
Warm and cozy scene with a bowl of popcorn and a mug. Photo Credit: Pixabay (JillWellington)

The majority of holiday films are set in Chicago and New York City, but that doesn’t mean New Jersey is not represented in holiday films.

Many seasonal movies are set in, filmed, or have a New Jersey connection that you might not expect.

Grab you popcorn and some festive films with a special New Jersey tie-in listed in chronological order. Did we miss one? Email jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

Die Hard (1988)

This disputed holiday film doesn’t take place in the Garden State but the main character John McClane is supposed to be from New Jersey and the franchise mentions his family connections to the state in multiple films, according to NJ Advance.

The Family Man (2000)

Nicolas Cage, Téa Leoni, Don Cheadle and Jeremy Piven star in this film about a holiday wish for a different life which is split between NYC and a New Jersey. suburb. This movie was filmed on location in Teaneck, Closter and Newark, according to IMDB. Do you want more Nicolas Cage in your holiday season? Another film he stars in made our Pennsylvania list, you can check that out here.

Elf (2003)

Set mainly in New York. Buddy, played by Will Ferrell, leaves the North Pole by passing through seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, swimming in the sea of swirly twirly gumdrops, and walking through the Lincoln Tunnel – which connects Weehawken, New Jersey to Midtown Manhattan.

The Family Stone (2005)

Although not set in New Jersey this film starring Rachel McAdams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Claire Danes and Diana Keaton is set in a fictional Connecticut town but was filmed in Madison.

The Perfect Holiday (2007)

This is the most NJ proud film on the list! The Perfect Holiday is comedy starring Gabrielle Union, Morris Chestnut, Terrance Howard and Queen Latifah. Union falls in love with a man playing Santa at Jersey Gardens Mall located at 651 Kapkowski Road in Elizabeth, according to IMDB. This movie was filmed on location in Elizabeth, Clifton, Bergenfield, Hoboken, Jersey City, Rutherford, and at Brummer's Chocolates in Westfield, as stated on IMDB.

Carol (2015)

On the surface this is a love story at Christmas time in 1950s Manhattan but a portion of the film is in New Jersey. At one point, Carol invites Therese to her home in New Jersey and purchases a tree along the way. This was New Jersey’s favorite holiday movie in 2020, according to multiple lists as reported by 101.5.

If that is not enough of the holiday season in New Jersey for you, next year Hallmark will release a Christmas movie that was filmed in Ocean City, according to WPST.

Daily Voice

