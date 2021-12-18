ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Alert: Rain & Sleet For Today; Slippery Road Conditions

 4 days ago

Good Saturday Morning! We started off this morning mostly dry. A light mix of wet snow, sleet, and freezing rain will move in by mid to late morning then change to all rain later this afternoon/evening. Despite a little wet snow for a small part of Saturday, a “snowstorm” is NOT expected locally with little to no accumulations.

Late morning into early afternoon we’ll see our first round of shower activity move into the region. What will start off as snow in northwest RI will transition into sleet throughout the late morning. While early sleet will be transitioning to rain closer to the coast.

By this afternoon we’ll be transitioning into more of a rain event, but some elevated surfaces could still be icy so please use extra caution.

Overall for our area, this will be more of a rain and sleet event. Spots in northwest Rhode Island could see a thin coating of snow before we transition into sleet and rain. Meanwhile further to the south and closer to the coast we’ll be dealing with mainly wet roads.

A heads up if you’re traveling into central and especially northern New England on Saturday: The wintry weather will linger longer there, with a “Winter Weather Advisory” issued near and north of the Mass Pike and a “Winter Storm Watch for northern New England”.

NORTHERN NEW ENGLAND SNOW

A chilly rain continues Saturday night before gradually ending by early Sunday morning.

Look for clearing skies and cool, dry weather to return on Sunday afternoon

