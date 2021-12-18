Girls swimming links, results and scoreboards for Saturday, Dec. 18

The Cassville girls basketball team (5-3) picked up a pair of wins last week At home over Wheaton, 36-33, on Dec. 14, and Sarcoxie, 46-37, on Dec. 16. Against the Lady Bulldogs, Cassville held the lead through most of the game but took a 24-23 deficit into the final frame. A 13-9 final quarter gave Cassville the close victory. Sharayah Seymour and Marianne McCrackin led with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Seymour added 7 rebounds and 4 steals, and Riley Morris produced 12 rebounds. Against Sarcoxie, Cassville led the whole game despite committing 18 turnovers to the Lady Bears’ 9. Cassville shot 36.8 percent from the field to Sarcoxie’s 24.2 percent, and the Lady Wildcats sunk five 3-pointers. Seymour led with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. McCrackin added 8 points, and Ashlynn Bryan pulled in 13 boards. Cassville hits the road this week to play in the 8th Annual Southwest Girls Holiday Invitational, facing Reeds Spring on Monday.

CASSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO