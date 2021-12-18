ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girls swimming links, results and scoreboards for Saturday, Dec. 18

By PJ Potter
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington Township 112, Haddon Township 56 - Box Score. Jackson Liberty (2-0) at Point Pleasant Boro (1-1), 1:30pm. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes...

Comments / 0

State
Washington State
Eastern Christian over Lodi - Girls basketball recap

Juliana Hopeck scored a game-high 12 points to lead Eastern Christian to a victory on the road over Lodi, 39-17. Charlotte Steen finished with eight points while Skyy Lynn Marcano chipped in six points for Eastern Christian, which earned its first win of the year after losing each of its first two games to start the season.
LODI, NJ
Wrestling: Featured coverage, results and links for Dec. 20

HS wrestling 2021-2022 team previews (with more to come) <p>Kittatinny, Morris Hills at North Warren, 6pm</p>. <p>Waldwick vs. Garfield at Garfield High School, TBA</p>. <p>Waldwick vs. Hasbrouck Heights at Hasbrouck Heights High School, TBA</p>. <h2>Olympic</h2>. <p>Seneca at Camden, TBA</p>. <p>Paul VI at Winslow, 5pm</p>. <p>Cherokee at Cherry Hill East, 6pm</p>
EDUCATION
Nutley over Watchung Hills - Boys ice hockey recap

Tommy Devlin and Rocco Albanese recorded one goal and one assist apiece for Nutley in its 4-2 win against Watchung Hills at Codey Arena in West Orange. Caleb Diegnan and CJ Hannon had the other two goals while Liam Madsen and Paul Poplawski each logged one assist for Nutley (3-7). Victoria Rutnik collected 33 saves in net in the victory.
NUTLEY, NJ
Northern Burlington tops Holy Cross Prep - Boys basketball recap

Logan Gonzalez tallied 13 points and six rebounds as Northern Burlington defeated Holy Cross Prep 37-34 in Columbus. Mark Broach added eight points, with Christian Kelly adding seven rebounds. Blake Wadley and Jacob Smith led Holy Cross Prep (1-1) with nine points a piece. Northern Burlington (2-1) went on a...
BURLINGTON, NJ
Wildwood Catholic tops Hammonton - Girls basketball recap

Kaci Mikulski tallied 21 points as Wildwood Catholic defeated Hammonton 69-43 in North Wildwood. Kimmy Casiello added 19 points, with Carly Murphy also adding 10 points. Despite the loss, Emma Peretti led Hammonton (0-2) with a double-double, tallying 16 points and 22 rebounds. Ava Divello also added 12 points. Wildwood...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Madison over Mountain Lakes - Boys basketball recap

Tommaso Maher made four 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 17 points to go along with four rebounds and four assists, leading Madison to a victory at home over Mountain Lakes, 60-41. Andrew Stack recorded 15 points, six rebounds and three assists while Daniel Oyediran added 14 points and...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
Doane Academy over Riverside - Girls Basketball recap

Samara Johnson starred for Doane Academy with 23 points, including three 3-pointers, in its 52-50 overtime win over Riverside in Burlington. Ally Mudrinic added 12 points for Doane Academy, which allowed Riverside to have a 17-4 run in the fourth quarter to force overtime before surviving overtime with a 6-4 edge.
BURLINGTON, NJ
Sports
Scoreboard — Dec. 22

The Cassville girls basketball team (5-3) picked up a pair of wins last week At home over Wheaton, 36-33, on Dec. 14, and Sarcoxie, 46-37, on Dec. 16. Against the Lady Bulldogs, Cassville held the lead through most of the game but took a 24-23 deficit into the final frame. A 13-9 final quarter gave Cassville the close victory. Sharayah Seymour and Marianne McCrackin led with 14 and 11 points, respectively. Seymour added 7 rebounds and 4 steals, and Riley Morris produced 12 rebounds. Against Sarcoxie, Cassville led the whole game despite committing 18 turnovers to the Lady Bears’ 9. Cassville shot 36.8 percent from the field to Sarcoxie’s 24.2 percent, and the Lady Wildcats sunk five 3-pointers. Seymour led with a double-double of 13 points and 15 rebounds. McCrackin added 8 points, and Ashlynn Bryan pulled in 13 boards. Cassville hits the road this week to play in the 8th Annual Southwest Girls Holiday Invitational, facing Reeds Spring on Monday.
CASSVILLE, MO
Ice Hockey: Daily stat leaders for Dec. 21

NOTE: All stats are from games played on just Dec. 21 and reported by coaches and school officials at the time of publication. This list will not be updated if stats are entered after the initial publish.
HOCKEY
Kingsway over Vineland - Girls basketball recap

Freshman Ava Valente scored the go-ahead bucket with just under 20 seconds left, lifting Kingsway to a 32-30 win against Vineland in Woolwich Township. Senior Sam Shelton hit two free throws to tie the game at 30 for Kingsway (2-1) before Valente’s heroics. Skylar Fowlkes collected six points, 16...
VINELAND, NJ
Oratory defeats West Essex - Boys ice hockey recap

Oratory defeated West Essex 3-1 at Codey Arena in West Orange behind 21 saves from Collin Beard. Ciaran Kelly, Gerard Fargiano and Colin Reis each had a goal a piece. Kelly, Reis, Andrew Temo and Garret Hall had assists. Hunter White scored West Essex’s (3-4) only goal, with Alex Kierepka...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
No. 10 St. John Vianney shuts out Manasquan - Boys ice hockey recap

St. John Vianney, No. 10 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Manasquan 5-0 at the Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township behind an 18-save shutout from Dan Shallcross. Jack Allen led the Lancers (5-0-1) with two goals and two assists. Nick Viola, Rob Calice and Dakota Vastola also scored goals and had an assist a piece. Danny Greenhall had two assists, with Alec Osher, Paul Elia and Pat Haines also adding assists.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Belvidere tops Henry Hudson - Boys basketball recap

RJ Auriemma tallied 17 points and five rebounds to lead Belvidere past Henry Hudson 49-44 in Highlands. Justin Connors had 10 points and seven rebounds, with Dylan Jansen adding nine points and 12 rebounds. Demitrius Harvey led Henry Hudson (1-2) with 19 points. Brandon Hendrickson added 10 points. Belvidere (1-1)...
BELVIDERE, NJ
Florence tops Maple Shade - Girls basketball recap

Gabby Loftin tallied 18 points, four rebounds and nine steals to lead Florence over Maple Shade 50-49 in double overtime in Florence. Yamilka Lazu-Delgado added seven points, 17 rebounds and three steals. Chi Chi Nwagbaraji had 14 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and three steals. Madison Jobes also had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
