Today in sports history: Dec. 18

By Associated Press
The Southern
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1961, Olympic track star Wilma Rudolph wins...

The Southern

SIU Women's Basketball | Silvey earns MVC Player of the Week

SIU's Makenzie Silvey was named the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball Player of the Week on Monday. Silvey averaged 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds during the Salukis' wins over UT Martin and Illinois, and a one-point loss at Middle Tennessee. Silvey scored 23 points against UT Martin and Middle Tennessee before hitting for 19 in Sunday's 66-51 win over Illinois.
BASKETBALL
The Southern

Bears’ Quinn, Grant are named to the NFC Pro Bowl team

Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks,...
NFL
Wilma Rudolph
The Southern

Calvin de Haan enters the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Monday. De Haan last played in a game Wednesday at home against the Washington Capitals. He was held out of Friday’s morning skate before a night game against the Nashville Predators but was listed as having a “non-COVID-related illness.”
NHL

