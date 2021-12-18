Today in sports history: Dec. 18

3 things we heard from Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy on Tuesday. Justin Fields said getting outside the pocket and running no-huddle plays give him the most confidence. Coach Matt Nagy said the Bears "can definitely do more of it."
SIU's Makenzie Silvey was named the Missouri Valley Conference women's basketball Player of the Week on Monday. Silvey averaged 21.7 points and 5.3 rebounds during the Salukis' wins over UT Martin and Illinois, and a one-point loss at Middle Tennessee. Silvey scored 23 points against UT Martin and Middle Tennessee before hitting for 19 in Sunday's 66-51 win over Illinois.
Chicago Bears outside linebacker Robert Quinn and returner/wide receiver Jakeem Grant were named to the 2022 NFC Pro Bowl roster, the team announced before Monday night’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Quinn’s selection honors his stellar comeback season. Entering Monday, he ranked fourth in the NFL with 14 sacks,...
Today in sports history, Seattle was awarded their first major league sports franchise. They dubbed the newest NBA team the SuperSonics and a new franchise was born. While the team would later be sold and moved to Oklahoma City in 2008, the impact of the SuperSonics remains to this day.
Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Calvin de Haan has entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Monday. De Haan last played in a game Wednesday at home against the Washington Capitals. He was held out of Friday’s morning skate before a night game against the Nashville Predators but was listed as having a “non-COVID-related illness.”
