Accidents

Reading flats fire: Hakeem Kigundu appears in court

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has appeared in court charged with murder over a fire which...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Reading fire: One dead and others unaccounted for in flats blaze

One person has died and several others remain unaccounted for following a fire at a four-storey block of flats. Residents were seen leaping from the burning building in Rowe Court, Reading. One has described their "miracle" escape. Police said three people had been taken to hospital, while another eight were...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Sefton flat fire: Man dies in second floor blaze

A man has died after a fire in a second floor flat in Sefton. Firefighters attended a blaze at an apartment in Hicks Road, Waterloo at about 19:30 GMT on Wednesday, Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service (MFRS) has said. Crews extinguished the fire in about 30 minutes and tried to...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Drone footage shows fire damage to Reading flats

Drone footage shows the extent of the damage after fire engulfed a four-storey block of flats in Reading. Two people have been confirmed missing after the blaze in Rowe Court, Reading in the early hours of Wednesday, in which a person died. A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Reading fire: Two people confirmed missing in flats blaze

Two people have been confirmed missing after a fire at a four-storey block of flats in which a person died. The blaze engulfed the building in Rowe Court, Reading, in the early hours of Wednesday. Police said they did not anticipate any more survivors from the fire, despite "an extensive...
ACCIDENTS
Shropshire Star

Man charged with Shrewsbury frauds to appear in court

A 22-year-old man has been charged in relation to fraud offences and theft in Shrewsbury. Jack Holding, of Ravenhurst Street, Birmingham has been charged with four counts of fraud by abuse of position and one count of theft from a person. Holding will appear at Telford Magistrates Court on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
9&10 News

Oxford Shooter’s First Court Appearance Monday

The student accused of opening fire at Oxford High School, killing four people and injuring seven others, will make his first court appearance on Monday. Ethan Crumbley faces 24 charges, including one count of terrorism causing death and four counts of first-degree murder. Crumbley has been in isolation since he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Bournemouth flats fire: Residents moved from homes

Residents are being moved from their homes after a fire broke out in the roof of a block of flats. Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue said crews were called to the fire on Poole Road, Bournemouth, shortly before 07:15 GMT. The service said about 60 firefighters were at the...
ACCIDENTS
Lake Geneva Regional News

Gregg Raether court appearance

Woman's body found in Far East Side home 2 months after her death; man charged with homicide. Gregg G. Raether was ordered jailed on $500,000 bail during a court appearance Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police appeal for witnesses over boy’s death in van collision

Police have appealed for witnesses after a 14-year-old boy was killed on Tuesday when a van collided with a bus stop in Greenwich The boy was pronounced dead at 4.35pm after being taken for treatment at a south London hospital following the collision. His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist police officers.The London Ambulance Service London’s Air Ambulance and London Fire Brigade attended the scene at the junction of Eltham Road with Kidbrooke Park Road.Two other pedestrians, a 40-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy, suffered injuries and were taken to hospital. Their injuries are not...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Woman bailed after house fire that killed four young boys

A woman who was arrested after two sets of twins died in a house fire in south London has been bailed.The 27-year-old was detained on suspicion of child neglect after the blaze ripped through the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton south London, shortly before 7pm on Thursday.She will return to a south London police station in mid-January, the Metropolitan Police said.Brothers Kyson and Bryson, aged four, and Leyton and Logan aged three, died in the fire after being left home alone.Their father Dalton Hoath has described them as “bright, caring, loveable boys”.Mr Hoath said in a statement...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pedestrian guilty of murdering driver who braked to avoid him

A pedestrian who stabbed a driver to death in front of his young son after the motorist performed an emergency stop to avoid running him over and then angrily shouted at him will be jailed for life.Alexander Layton was convicted of murdering James Stokoe, a 40-year-old married father, in his BMW in Thornaby, Teesside in May 2020, following a trial at Teesside Crown Court.Mr Stokoe had taken his four-year-old to see his grandparents and the boy was strapped in a car seat during the horrific attack.Layton, 34, from Shackleton Close, Thornaby, denied murder and possessing an offensive weapon, unsuccessfully...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WKRC

Fire guts Reading house overnight

READING, Ohio (WKRC) - A house is a total loss after an early morning fire in Reading. Crews found heavy fire when pulled up to the home on Mapletree Court. The fire was centered on the second floor and the roof. No one was home at the time. Investigators don't...
READING, OH
WJFW-TV

Crumbley's Court Appearance

Oakland County, MI - A Michigan judge has declined to move the 15-year-old charged with killing four students at Oxford High School out of an adult jail. But she agrees that the jail needs to ensure the boy can't hear or see grown-up inmates. Ethan Crumbley's probable cause conference Monday...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Independent

‘I’ll never get over it’, says mother of four twin boys killed in Sutton fire

The mother of four twin boys killed in a house fire after being left home alone has said she will “never get over” their deaths.The four boys, Kyson and Bryson, 4, and Leyton and Logan, 3, were pulled from their burning home in Sutton before being taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead last week.A woman has since been arrested on suspicion of child neglect. The 27-year-old was released on police bail until mid-January.The London Fire Brigade, which is still investigating the cause of the fire, confirmed the boys were found alone in the property when crews...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Edward Colston ‘sentenced to death’ as statue thrown in harbour, court told

A protester who helped roll the statue of Edward Colston to Bristol Harbour and throw it in the water has said he was staging a symbolic “sentencing” of the slave trader.The memorial to the 17th century merchant was toppled during a Black Lives Matter march in June 2020, before being dragged and rolled 500m and dumped in the harbour.It became an iconic moment in the anti-racism protests staged around the world in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police in the US.Jake Skuse, 33, is one of four people on trial for criminal damage for allegedly orchestrating...
PUBLIC SAFETY
bartlesvilleradio.com

Murder Suspect Appears in Court on Wednesday

A Tulsa man accused of shooting and killing two men at the Kickstand Saloon in Bartlesville appeared at the Washington County Courthouse on Wednesday. Gregory Rogers was presented with three felony charges based off a warrant. Rogers was charged with possession of a firearm where alcohol is served, possession of...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
NBCMontana

3 teens arrested for Gibson Flats Fire

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Cascade County Sheriff's Office confirms three teens have been arrested in connection with the Gibson Flats Fire that burned 11 homes outside Great Falls. Sheriff’s deputies booked the suspects on arson charges. Deputies arrested 18-year-old Brandon Bennett, 19-year-old Jevin McLean and 19-year-old Galvinn Munson.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

